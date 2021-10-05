The OK workers’ strike behind the scenes in Hollywood





The union representing professionals working behind the scenes in Hollywood set builders, costume designers, video engineers and others has authorized a strike after negotiations at the bargaining table failed, a move that could hamper a new production, reported the Washington Post. The sticking points are higher pay on productions and streaming hours. At a time when the demand for new screen entertainment is higher than ever and the competition to attract these viewers is fierce and widening, a strike could be the tipping point of a new level of crisis in Hollywood, according to the report. Almost all of the members of the 98% International Alliance of Theater Workers voted to give union president Matthew D. Loeb the green light to call a strike. Representing more than 60,000 production workers, the union will return to the bargaining table before taking action in the event of a work stoppage, the report said. See also: Hollywood Joins Corporate America and Government Leaders on COVID-19 Vax Watch Hollywood production workers demanded better working conditions as well as increased wages more in line with the growth in incomes of actors and writers. Production workers said the speed and volume of content produced made work-life balance or even bathroom breaks impossible, according to the report. I hope the studios will see and understand the determination of our members, Loeb said, according to the report. The ball is in their yard. If they want to avoid a strike, they will go back to the bargaining table and make a reasonable offer to us. Last week, 120 members of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, sent a letter to the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, imploring that the next round of negotiations end with a fair contract. Read also: Amazon closes deal to buy Movie Giant MGM for $ 8.45 billion Failure to reach an agreement would threaten not only the livelihoods of these workers, but also their family members who depend on work in your industry, sending shock waves throughout the U.S. economy, the letter said.

