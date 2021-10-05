St. Charles Scarecrow Festival to present family entertainment





Eighty-five handmade scarecrows will be showcased across town at the 36th Annual Scarecrow Festival, presented by AAA. The annual festival will bring fun to everyone in downtown St. Charles from October 8-10. Vote for your favorites in the scarecrow contest which starts at noon on Friday, October 8th. Help determine the winners in four categories: Business, Mega / Mechanical, Nonprofits & Schools, and Individuals. St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said it would be a great weekend for locals and visitors to come to Scarecrow Fest. “This year we have worked hard to continue the success of Scarecrow Fest and see how we can make it a benefit for everyone to enjoy,” said Sawicki. “As far as the contest goes, I can’t wait to see what our competitors bring to downtown St. Charles.”



Watch a pumpkin carver work on intricate details on Saturdays and Sundays during the St. Charles Scarecrow Festival.

– Courtesy of St. Charles Business Alliance The Family Zone, sponsored by St. Charles Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram, is a new addition to the Scarecrow Festival. It will replace carnival with shows and family activities throughout the weekend in Lincoln Park. Festival opening hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Friday, the St. Charles Dance Company will perform from noon to 12:30 pm, Elite Academy of Dance from 12:45 to 1:15 pm; Third Street Dance from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Batavia Dance Academy from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Ecole de Rock-Genève from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Thompson Middle School Choir will open the festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by 16-year-old singer / songwriter Joey Wilbur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Le Frizz performs a combination of folk, funk, jazz and rock from 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. and l’Ecole du Rock Genève from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, the Moves Dance Studio will take the stage from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by Dance Dynamics from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Enjoy a magic show with Scott Piner from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dennis O’Brien Band will close the festival from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



On Sunday October 10, local singer and guitarist Dennis O’Brien and his band will close the 36th St. Charles Scarecrow Festival.

– Courtesy of Dennis O’Brien On Saturdays and Sundays, discover a professional pumpkin carver and the giant bubbles of Glowby the Bubbler. There will also be makeup and a balloon artist on Friday and Saturday. Scarecrow in a Box will be sold on Riverside Avenue. Each box will include pantyhose, string, outfit, straw for scarecrow stuffing, and instructions. Be sure to stop by and purchase your Scarecrow in a Box on Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is sponsored by McNally’s Heating & Cooling. Stop by the Fox Art and Craft Show’s annual Fall featuring over 100 artisans from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. Many artisans have fall decor, including floral, scarecrows, iron sculpture, painted pumpkins, and carved gourds. There is also a variety of jewelry, metal art, stained glass, photography, primitive wood, as well as whimsical folk art. Food products include a variety of chocolates, soup and dip mixes, baked goods, honey products, and barbecue items. For the full range of entertainment, visit www.scarecrowfest.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/submitted/20211005/st-charles-scarecrow-festival-to-showcase-family-friendly-entertainment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos