



Image source: INSTAGRAM Durga Puja 2021 from Bollywood’s Mukherjee family will also go virtual this year For the second year in a row, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is ready to go virtual as a guarantee against the Covid-19 pandemic. This Durga Puja is getting a lot of media attention because the famous Mukherjee family from Bollywood has been organizing it for many years. Each year, family members including old star Tanuja, daughters Kajol and Tanish Mukherjee, niece Rani Mukherjee and nephew, filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee, among others, join in the festivities. The extended family includes Ajay Devgn and Bollywood and TV actor Mohnish Bahl. Members of North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti have chosen to broadcast their festivities to the population via live broadcast and social media. Their worry is that crowded pandals could turn out to be super spreaders in a city that has just officially opened up its public spaces and events. Senior family member Deb Mukherjee, former actor and father of Ayan Mukherjee, said: “This is the second year that we have been doing a virtual Durga Puja. We have to maintain social distancing and wear masks, so we let’s not let a lot of people in. This is only for members. With everyone’s safety in mind, we thought going virtual was the best decision to make. Even members have a specific time slot to visit the pandal. “Ashutosh Gowarik The Samiti also reduced the idol to 4 feet and 6 feet with the “mukut”. The elderly were urged to stay in their homes. Members, in fact, are allowed to visit the pandal in small batches within social distancing standards. For foreigners, daily “bhog” and flowers are strictly prohibited to ensure a minimum of physical contact. Only two hours were allocated for the morning “anjali” without flowers and two more hours for the “sandhya aarti” – reserved for members.

