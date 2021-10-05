Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel want $ 35 million to say goodbye, goodbye, goodbye to their LA mansion





Pop star Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, are putting their sprawling Los Angeles resort on the market for $ 35 million. The gated estate spans about 10 acres in a cul-de-sac in the Hollywood Hills, according to listing agent Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland, who markets the property with his colleague Drew Fenton. A haven of peace in Hollywood A glimpse of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Los Angeles home. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel advertise their approximately 10-acre estate in Los Angeles for $ 35 million. Simon berlin 1 of 5 1 of 5 Display legend Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel advertise their approximately 10-acre estate in Los Angeles for $ 35 million. Simon berlin Newsletter Sign-Up Immovable From ambitious residences to large commercial transactions. Mr. Timberlake, a Grammy-winning singer and actor, paid $ 8.3 million for the property in 2002, ahead of his marriage to Ms. Biel, according to records. Built in 2000, the Spanish Villa-style primary residence is approximately 13,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, a gym, screening room, and outdoor entertainment space that surrounds the home. There’s also a separate guesthouse, tennis court, and an 85-foot zero-edge pool. Mr Timberlake, 40, and Ms Biel, 39, who have two children together, have renovated the house and added the pool, according to Mr Huchel. The property also has a lot of Hollywood history. He was once in the estate of Hollywood star Errol Flynns. In the 1940s, Mr. Flynn built a complex with hidden passages, peepholes and one-way mirrors, according to the book Errol Flynn Slept Here by Robert Matzen and Michael Mazzone. In the 1980s, the house was demolished and the land subdivided. Actress Helen Hunt built a house on approximately 3 acres of land which she then sold to Mr. Timberlake. The Cry Me a River singer has also purchased approximately 7 acres of vacant land from Ms Hunt that sits behind the primary residence and offers more privacy, Mr Huchel said. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

A centerpiece of the house is a covered outdoor patio with a wooden ceiling, as well as the pool and hot tub overlooking the San Fernando Valley, Huchel said. The pool runs the length of the house and then drains into a separate plunge pool, he said. Mr Huchel said the property, with a large, rolling lawn and vegetable patch, is possibly one of the largest in the area. Just a blade of grass in the [Hollywood] Hills is hard to find, he says. Mr. Timberlake and Ms. Biel declined to comment. The couple own property in New York, Montana and Tennessee, and Mr Huchel said they spend less time in Los Angeles. Mr. Timberlake recently played an ex-convict in the movie Palmer, while Ms. Biel played and is executive producer of USAs The Sinner. Write to EB Solomont at [email protected] More private properties Seattle-Area House sells for $ 22.75 million, one of Washington’s biggest deals this year



Vice President Kamala Harris Raises $ 1.85 Million for Washington, DC, Condo



A venture capitalist is the buyer of Jeffrey Epstein’s property in Palm Beach



Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss announce New York penthouse for $ 23.5 million



In Denver, an Energy Execs estate with several man-made lakes asks for $ 21 million

