Amazon beats Netflix and Disney + in Japanese streaming market (study) – The Hollywood Reporter





Amazon Prime Video has taken a prominent place in Japan’s valuable and rapidly growing streaming video market, according to new research from regional consultancy Media Partners Asia. The report found that Japan’s premium SVOD market had a total of 44 million subscribers at the end of August. Amazon Prime Video had 14.6 million subscribers, or 33%, while Netflix lagged behind with 6 million subscribers and Disney +, which only launched last year, had just 1. , 8 million. Media Partners Asia attributed Amazon Prime’s strong market lead to the company’s popular bundled e-commerce service, the service’s ease of use and competitive pricing, an extensive library of long-tail content and local distribution partnerships with NTT Docomo and KDDI telecoms. . The authors found that local Japanese titles, especially licensed cartoons, made up almost 70% of Prime Video consumption in the country, while American movies and series made up 20% of viewing time. The importance of the Japanese market in the so-called “streaming wars” was highlighted earlier this year in an MPA report which predicted that Australia and New Zealand would be overtaken by Japan as largest revenue-generating market for Netflix in Asia-Pacific in 2021. The new MPA report found that for Netflix’s 6 million Japanese subscribers, around 25% of consumption was fueled by Korean dramas – “a key competitive differentiator for Netflix” – while American content accounted for 15%. viewing. As with Amazon, however, licensed animes were the “primary driver of consumption”. Disney + launched in Japan in June 2020 and is still finding its way into the market, to some extent. The service will get a big boost on October 27 when Disney adds the Star brand to the platform’s content offerings, bringing an additional 16,000 titles to subscribers, including more local Japanese shows. Several local streaming services also continue to hold significant positions in the market. MPA research found that Hulu Japan (owned by local broadcaster Nippon TV) had 2.8 million subscribers, DoCoMo Anime Store (a video app native to DoCoMo phones) had 2.5 million, and U-Next (which signed a license agreement with HBO earlier this year) had 2.4 million. Entitled “Japan Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics,” the MPA report found that TVer, an ad-supported streaming platform created by a consortium of local broadcasters, has carved out an impressive following over the course of the year. of the last year. With a large content offering including free Japanese dramas, variety shows, news and sports, TVer captured 16% of the total premium videos shown in Japan from January to August 21 (Amazon Prime Video recorded 26% of total consumption and Netflix had 10 percent). “The premium video segment in Japan is increasingly competitive,” said MPA Executive Director Vivek Couto. “Local content is essential, as illustrated by the growth of TVer owned by the broadcast television consortium over 2020-21, while Prime Video and Netflix’s licensed anime libraries contributed over 40% of the consumption on their platforms in 2021. “ “More competition and category expansion is imminent as Disney + expands with Star and local content in October 2021,” added Couto.

MPA’s research was produced through its proprietary research platform AMPD in partnership with Tokyo-based company Intage. Together, the researchers measured and analyzed streaming media consumption on the major VOD services used in Japan.

