



After years of speculation, Akshay Kumar is finally ready to start filming for the OMG: Oh my god! October continued. The actor has allotted 20 days for the film, which stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles. While throughout the past decade there was speculation about Paresh Rawal leading the sequel much like Part One, Pankaj Tripathi’s involvement came as a surprise to everyone. When we investigated the reason for Paresh’s release from the film, an industry source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Paresh was definitely the first choice for Oh my God! 2, in fact, the creators had even struck up a conversation with him. However, the actor believed that he deserved the money beyond his market value as he was the main actor of the first part and was a major reason for his success. However, the manufacturers felt that paying more would waste the budget. “ The source added: “Paresh then made another proposal to make a profit-sharing deal, however, even that didn’t work as multiple producers were involved in the project. After several attempts to be on the same length d The deal didn’t work out and Paresh eventually decided to go their separate ways as he firmly felt he deserved more than he was offered. It was only after Paresh left that the creators signed Pankaj Tripathi. in the unique flavor that history so badly needs. “ The sequel is directed by Amit Rai and went upstairs this end of August with Tripathi. Akshay will join the sets once he’s done Mission Cinderellain London, led by The lower end of the bell director Ranjit Tewari. Read also:Will Akshay Kumars Oh My God 2 be based on Indian education system? More pages: OMG Oh my God! Box Office Collection Suite BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

