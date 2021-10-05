Yami Gautam reveals her incurable skin condition, says it’s not as bad as your mind suggests. See the pictures | Bollywood

Actress Yami Gautam revealed on Monday that she has suffered from keratosis pilaris, a type of incurable skin condition, for “many years.” The Bhoot Police actor has decided to open up on the condition of letting go of his “fears and insecurities,” she wrote in a note on Instagram.

Sharing photos from his last photoshoot, Gautam wrote that the disease causes dry, rough patches with tiny bumps on the skin. +

The 32-year-old actor said when the photos were about to go to post-production to “cover up” her skin problem, she chose to skip the procedure. “I thought, Hey Yami, why don’t you just accept that fact and accept it enough to be okay with it. Let it be ‘(Yes, I’m talking to myself out loud). not heard of this, it is a skin condition in which you get tiny bumps on the skin.

“I promise you they are not as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunt claim. I developed this skin condition in my teenage years and there is still no cure,” she wrote. .

Gautam said she no longer felt the need to hide her condition and found release by sharing it with her followers on social media.

“I have been dealing with it for many years now and today, finally, I have decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and have found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ of all my heart. I also found the courage to share my truth with You phew!

“I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing out that ‘under the eyes’ or ‘shaping’ that size a bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful,” she concluded her post.

On the work side, we will then see the actor in the social comedy Dasvi, the thriller A Thursday and the investigative drama Lost.