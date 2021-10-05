Want to get out of the gym? Try These 10 Fitness Activities Bollywood Swears By

Staying fit and healthy should be everyone’s goal, but some of us really have a hard time going to the gym, worried about lifting heavy weights or getting stuck in the repetitive routine. After spending enough days and months inside the gym lifting weights, one can look for fitness alternatives that are fun, more engaging and can add to your skills while helping you maintain a certain level. of fitness without compromising the energy levels needed to get through the day. Celebrities also try these dynamic forms of fitness by mixing them together to achieve their fitness goals.

Dance Pole

Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Kharbanda have been trying their hand at pole dancing for some time now. The benefits of this routine include improved flexibility, especially in the back and leg area, increased muscle strength, especially in the upper body, and fat burning. It engages all the muscles in the body and builds the core of the body as well as upper and lower body strength.

Animal feed

Celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Samantha Akkeneni, Divyanka Tripathi, and Varun Dhawan, among others, have tried the animal flow for strength training and encouraged others to follow suit. It is slowly taking over the fitness world and is a very recent form that is rapidly gaining in importance. It involves floor movements and a personal trainer Eric Leija further describes it as “a bodyweight-based movement system that helps you become more aware of your body.” It can more easily be described as yoga combined with breakdancing. ”

Animal Flow covers strength, endurance, power, flexibility, balance, mobility and coordination and is more comprehensive than most forms of fitness. It also looks fun, almost like dancing.

Boxing

Actress Sanya Malhotra has shared boxing videos of herself on social media and it looks like she’s taken a liking to it. If you are wondering about the benefits of boxing, they are endless. It increases the overall fitness and strength of the body, improves speed, endurance and endurance. It’s high energy workout, so when you’re tired, at the end of the day you sleep better. It also helps to reduce stress and above all, you learn a new technique that can be very useful in self-defense.

Pilates

Most of the actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, regularly practice Pilates. It helps to get stronger, get more sculpted muscles and gain flexibility. You also get better posture. Pilates also focuses on breathing and involves full body movements. It does not require additional weights but equipment is used which is why there are studios that offer pilates classes. But at the beginner level, all you need is a mat, open space, and instructional videos available for free on the internet.

Yoga

Yoga doesn’t need an introduction. It can be done by anyone. Its benefits are numerous and in fact, if you practice yoga regularly, it does not require any other form of fitness. It focuses on the whole body and also improves mental health. It is without equipment and only requires open space and a mat. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are the biggest supporters of yoga in Bollywood and their bodies are proof of the benefits of yoga on fitness and strength, posture and flexibility in general.

Soccer

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan are some of the names who are in love with football. Unlike other fitness programs, soccer is an outdoor sport that involves running and body coordination. A football game can tire you completely and is beneficial for building core strength and leg muscles.

Dancing

The dance has the Bollywood seal of approval. Not only is it a dynamic form of exercise and one of the best ways to stay fit and charged, but it’s a skill that can earn you a lot of praise. It improves muscle tone and strength and helps in weight management.

Cycling

During the Covid era, many celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha, among others, got into outdoor cycling. It helps in losing fat and building stamina. Additionally, cycling results in increased muscle strength and flexibility, decreased stress levels and improved body posture. It is a very fun activity that can be done in a group with your friends. It is also inexpensive and allows the body to take in fresh air.

Roller

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared her skating videos on social media. It is very underestimated but beneficial on several levels. It builds muscle and burns calories. There are risks of injury, but unless it is fun and very good for the heart.

Gymnastic

Disha Patani has been doing kickboxing and gymnastics for a long time and her fitness level is insane. It is a skill that is impressive and builds strength and improves flexibility. It is a high energy sport that develops coordination and improves flexibility.

Now that we’ve listed these alternative workout options, which one would you like to choose?

