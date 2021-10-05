Gulshan Grover: Delhi is currently overcrowded | Bollywood





He was born, raised and educated in Delhi, so naturally actor Gulshan Grover has a very special connection to the city. Now based in Mumbai, he still visits the capital whenever he has the chance, and he sees how, while some things have changed, others are still the same. For starters, he thinks there are a lot more people here now. The hustle and bustle of every metropolitan city, the madness increases or multiplies. Delhi has always been a bustling city because of the embassies. She has always had a charm, because of places like Janpath. You see so many foreigners there. He has a different kind of energy. It was, is and always will continue, but it’s too crowded now, says the 65-year-old, a former student of Sriram College of Commerce (SRCC). Whenever he visits the capital today, he makes sure to visit the University of Delhi campus and Connaught Place. It was THE place to go. We were going for theater rehearsals at Shankar Market, the area around IP University, we were going there for dates. Every celebration or achievement was at CP, you could have a meal, a coffee. The most fantastic times were the winters. DU looked like the optimum of fashion, with long scarves, which we saw later in the Bobby movie as well. We would all wear fascinating jackets. Delhi’s winter is truly fantastic, he exclaims. He credits his college years for instilling in him a fascination with the theater. I was with a theater company, we performed in all the beautiful halls of colleges, then university competitions. The wonderful things I learned allowed me to develop a solid foundation before going to Mumbai to be an actor. The place you come from is always special, and I love Delhi for many more reasons than this, says Grover, who recently celebrated his birthday in the capital. He tells us: We went to work at Connaught Place after many years. Winter still hasn’t set in, so I’m waiting for it to arrive. And then he arranged some cake. I was surprised! I didn’t know there was a party waiting for me.

