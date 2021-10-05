What Bollywood Says About Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Arrested In NCB Drug Case





What Bollywood Says About SRK’s Son Aryan Arrested Highlights Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is in NCB custody until October 7 Several celebrities reacted to alleged NCB cruise drug raid Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt and others posted on social media Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri’s son Aryan Khan are among eight people detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a cruise raid. The anti-drug agency raided a ship bound for Goa and reportedly seized drugs during the cruise. 8 boys and 6 girls were arrested after the raid. Besides Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra were also arrested by the investigative agency. Aryan lawyer Satish Maneshinde denied the charges and said no drugs were found in the possession of the star child. After Aryan was arrested, Bollywood actor and close friend of Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, rushed to meet the actor in Mannat. Yesterday, Salman’s sister Alvira Agnihotri and Maheep Kapoor also visited Shah Rukh and Gauri at their home. While some have met the couple in person, many other Bollywood celebrities including Pooja Bhatt, Mika Singh, Hansal Mehta and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have taken to social media to respond to the drug affair. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was among the first celebrities to tweet about Aryan’s arrest. “Nothing is more difficult for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all,” she wrote. In another tweet, she wrote: “For anyone targeting #Bollywood, remember all the #NCB raids on movie stars? Yes, nothing was found and nothing was proven. # Bollywood gagging is tamasha. It’s the price of fame. “ Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reacted strongly to people jumping to conclusions without the official verdict and supported Shah Rukh. “It is painful for a parent to have to deal with a child who is in trouble. It gets worse when people start coming to judgments before the law has run its course. It is disrespectful and unfair. to parent and parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk, “read his tweet. Pooja Bhatt, in his tweet, expressed solidarity with Shah Rukh. The actress took to Twitter and wrote: “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. That too will pass.” Popular singer Mika Singh also shared his support for Shah Rukh via a tweet. “Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises that I wish I could have visited. I heard a lot of people were there but I couldn’t see anyone else accepting #AaryanKhan .. Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya. . hadd hai .. hello, have a wonderful day … “he wrote, and also posted the picture of Cordelia Cruise’s ship. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan called the Bollywood residents’ “witch hunt” “sad” and “unfair”. She also gave her support to Shah Rukh and Gauri. “I think it is not about Aryan Khan, because he was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is becoming an example to bring home the excitement that some people feel when they lead a witch hunt against people in Bollywood. It’s sad and unfair because he’s a good boy. I’m with Gauri n Shahrukh, “she read on Instagram. Shah Rukh and Gauri have yet to release an official statement on the matter.

