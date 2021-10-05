From Shah Rukh Khan to Anurag Kashyap, Here Are 8 Bollywood Celebrities Who Guided Young Actors To Success

Behind every successful actor is someone who has encouraged them to pursue their dreams. No wonder then, even after tasting success, most actors go the extra mile to recognize the role their mentors have played in their lives. Here are some of our favorite Bollywood stars who think they wouldn’t have been where they are, without the guiding forces of their gurus.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt has always expressed her love and admiration for the director who launched her in Student of the year (2012). Not only does she regard Karan Johar as her eternal mentor, the Raazi (2018) the actor also shares a wonderful camaraderie with the filmmaker and believes she owes much of her work ethic to him. She is also known to be very close to her twins Yash and Roohi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Shah Rukh Khan

While Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Malhotra do not yet share screen space, the Shershaah (2021) the actor claims to have been amazed by the superstar when he worked as an assistant director on the sets of My name is khan (2010). Bhatt’s co-star in Student of the Year (2012), Malhotra believes that Khan’s valuable advice and guidance has helped him become a better actor.

Karan Joharand Aditya Chopra

When filmmaker Yash Chopras’ son Aditya Chopra decided to don the director’s hat, he enlisted his friend and relative Karan Johar to be part of his first outing. The latter was not only assistant director on the film sets of Chopras Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), he also made a momentous appearance as the iconic film’s lead best friend. It’s no secret that Johar learned the ropes from Adihe and even devoted an entire chapter of his autobiography, An unsuitable boy, to his mentor and best friend.

Vicky Kaushaland Anurag Kashyap

Before Vicky Kaushal became the sensation he is today, he helped Anurag Kashyap on Wasseypur Gangs (2012), and one can only imagine what an actor and director masterclass this must have been for the young beginner. The Masaan (2015) The actor has often acknowledged the influence of Maverick directors in his life, revealing that he and Kashyap now share a deep friendship. So far, Kaushal has even starred in three of the director’s films.Bombay velvet (2015), Raman Raghav 2.0 (216) and Manmarziyaan (2018).

Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Seth

It’s hard to believe there was a time when Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t a superstar, but when the aspiring actor was part of the Barry Johns theater troupe, he met Divya Seth, a another hope of Bollywood. The two hit it off and even worked together in the 1988 Lekh Tandons TV series, Dariya Dil. The bond of friendship has lasted over the years and even today the superstar recognizes her as his first teacher. In a tweet from a few years ago, he posted a selfie of the two of them with the caption: My best friend Divya, who taught me how to play. Don’t hold back the bad ones I do, only the good ones inspired by his teachings.

Manoj Bajpayee and Barry John

He’s certainly one of the best actors of this generation, but even Manoj Bajpayee has had his share of struggles as an aspiring actor. Interim coach Barry John took him under his wing, coaching the National Award winner for seven years. Bajpayee thinks his mentor and guru is the reason he is found today. He believed in me and understood the conflict in me, he said in an interview with a leading daily newspaper about John’s influence on him. Even after all these years, Bajpayee makes it a point to wish his teacher his birthday every year and also attends his workshops whenever he is in Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Pradeep Guha

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey to showbiz began as a model when she won the Miss India pageant, then was crowned Miss World in 2000. Outsider in the industry, she quickly found a mentor in the producer Pradeep Guha Cinema. When the media baron passed away two months ago, she posted a touching note with their photo, calling him my champion forever. She even admitted that apart from his parents, he was her most ardent supporter.

Kiara Advani and Salman Khan

Kiara Advani’s bond with Salman Khan dates back to when her mother, Genevieve Advani, grew up in Bandra with the actor as her neighbor. In fact, Advani has revealed in interviews that Khan even briefly dated his aunt, Shaheen. When the Stories of lust (2018) the actor expressed a strong desire to join the film industry, it was Khan who encouraged him to go. Apparently, he’s also the reason she changed her name from Alia to Kiara, stating that there shouldn’t be two actresses of the same name in the industry.

