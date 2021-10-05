Entertainment
From Shah Rukh Khan to Anurag Kashyap, Here Are 8 Bollywood Celebrities Who Guided Young Actors To Success
Behind every successful actor is someone who has encouraged them to pursue their dreams. No wonder then, even after tasting success, most actors go the extra mile to recognize the role their mentors have played in their lives. Here are some of our favorite Bollywood stars who think they wouldn’t have been where they are, without the guiding forces of their gurus.
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar
Alia Bhatt has always expressed her love and admiration for the director who launched her in Student of the year (2012). Not only does she regard Karan Johar as her eternal mentor, the Raazi (2018) the actor also shares a wonderful camaraderie with the filmmaker and believes she owes much of her work ethic to him. She is also known to be very close to her twins Yash and Roohi.
Sidharth Malhotra and Shah Rukh Khan
While Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Malhotra do not yet share screen space, the Shershaah (2021) the actor claims to have been amazed by the superstar when he worked as an assistant director on the sets of My name is khan (2010). Bhatt’s co-star in Student of the Year (2012), Malhotra believes that Khan’s valuable advice and guidance has helped him become a better actor.
Karan Joharand Aditya Chopra
When filmmaker Yash Chopras’ son Aditya Chopra decided to don the director’s hat, he enlisted his friend and relative Karan Johar to be part of his first outing. The latter was not only assistant director on the film sets of Chopras Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), he also made a momentous appearance as the iconic film’s lead best friend. It’s no secret that Johar learned the ropes from Adihe and even devoted an entire chapter of his autobiography, An unsuitable boy, to his mentor and best friend.
Vicky Kaushaland Anurag Kashyap
Before Vicky Kaushal became the sensation he is today, he helped Anurag Kashyap on Wasseypur Gangs (2012), and one can only imagine what an actor and director masterclass this must have been for the young beginner. The Masaan (2015) The actor has often acknowledged the influence of Maverick directors in his life, revealing that he and Kashyap now share a deep friendship. So far, Kaushal has even starred in three of the director’s films.Bombay velvet (2015), Raman Raghav 2.0 (216) and Manmarziyaan (2018).
Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Seth
It’s hard to believe there was a time when Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t a superstar, but when the aspiring actor was part of the Barry Johns theater troupe, he met Divya Seth, a another hope of Bollywood. The two hit it off and even worked together in the 1988 Lekh Tandons TV series, Dariya Dil. The bond of friendship has lasted over the years and even today the superstar recognizes her as his first teacher. In a tweet from a few years ago, he posted a selfie of the two of them with the caption: My best friend Divya, who taught me how to play. Don’t hold back the bad ones I do, only the good ones inspired by his teachings.
Manoj Bajpayee and Barry John
He’s certainly one of the best actors of this generation, but even Manoj Bajpayee has had his share of struggles as an aspiring actor. Interim coach Barry John took him under his wing, coaching the National Award winner for seven years. Bajpayee thinks his mentor and guru is the reason he is found today. He believed in me and understood the conflict in me, he said in an interview with a leading daily newspaper about John’s influence on him. Even after all these years, Bajpayee makes it a point to wish his teacher his birthday every year and also attends his workshops whenever he is in Delhi.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Pradeep Guha
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey to showbiz began as a model when she won the Miss India pageant, then was crowned Miss World in 2000. Outsider in the industry, she quickly found a mentor in the producer Pradeep Guha Cinema. When the media baron passed away two months ago, she posted a touching note with their photo, calling him my champion forever. She even admitted that apart from his parents, he was her most ardent supporter.
Kiara Advani and Salman Khan
Kiara Advani’s bond with Salman Khan dates back to when her mother, Genevieve Advani, grew up in Bandra with the actor as her neighbor. In fact, Advani has revealed in interviews that Khan even briefly dated his aunt, Shaheen. When the Stories of lust (2018) the actor expressed a strong desire to join the film industry, it was Khan who encouraged him to go. Apparently, he’s also the reason she changed her name from Alia to Kiara, stating that there shouldn’t be two actresses of the same name in the industry.
Read also :
6 Bollywood and Hollywood films that paid tribute to the student-teacher bond
Priyanka Chopra: I didn’t understand everything. I take risks and I love them
10 interesting facts about Alia Bhatt that you probably never knew
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.in/culture-and-living/content/8-bollywood-celebrities-who-guided-younger-actors-to-success
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]