“I am an actor because of the Internet”

Actor Abhishek Banerjee would not have been an actor without the Internet. He was, in fact, one of the busiest players during the pandemic. In an interview with Outlook, Banerjee mentions the challenges of directing short films in his recently released anthology “Ankahi Kahaniya” and the difficulties he had in remembering the lines of his role as a lawyer in the upcoming film ” Rashmi Rocket ”. Extracts:

Playing the role of a lawyer in ‘Rashmi Rocket’ …

In fact, I must have memorized a lot of lines. For me, it was the most difficult obstacle. Somewhere I contacted the lawyer because I felt that all lawyers are artists because they repeat their lines. They practice the shadow and the mirror. I had to repeat the lines well, but at the same time I had to keep in mind that it didn’t sound like repeated. I have also spoken to a few lawyers to understand how they think, what they think and why they are fighting a particular case. It made me understand the mindset of a lawyer.

You’ve played all kinds of roles, from migrant worker to ironing waiter, how do you choose your role?

As you just mentioned that I have had all kinds of roles, from migrant worker to ironing, I had to choose something my parents will be proud of (laughs). So playing a lawyer in ‘Rashmi Rocket’ was a big thing for me. My mom often comments on the kind of clothes I wear to movies. In fact, I am not very demanding. I choose whatever comes my way and the best available character that comes my way. I don’t think much. But I have so much clarity that I’m not going to do the same kind of roles over and over again. But to say that I won’t do comedy or negative undertones is not my process of choosing a role. I actually like to do different genres as long as it’s interesting. Another thing is that I need to trust the filmmaker.

You’ve also done a lot of short films, the most recent being “Ankahi Kahaniya”, what are the challenges of working in a short film?

Sometimes it’s hard to keep up with how fast you’re working because you’re basically spinning for seven days. But when you’re shooting a longer format, you can take your time to understand the character you’re playing and shape it accordingly throughout the shooting process. In a short film, preparation before coming to the shoot becomes more important. Knowing the character ahead of time and the character’s story helps connect the dots.

How did OTT help get roles?

I am an actor because of the Internet media. The reach of movies via OTT is huge. My first job as an actor that made me popular among young people was “Pitchers” where I played a role on a stage. And the dialogue on the show is going viral and everywhere I go people start talking to me and they say the same line. Then came ‘Stree’ and after two months ‘Mirzapur’ was released. That’s when I realized OTT is like wildfire. It’s something we didn’t expect to grow so fast and it was beyond our imagination and the pandemic gave us a bigger audience. I am very grateful that we have another medium who can support us as an actor. Most importantly, OTT helps us explore ourselves as actors. In commercial movies, it’s like you get roles based on commercial success. This kind of barrier does not exist in OTT. He’s a game changer for us.

Being part of ‘Rashmi Rocket’, which is a film where the main role is that of an actress …

We are changing the stereotypes and the whole definition of a hero. The hero can be anyone. When I was in the theater, there was no concept of heroine or hero or male and female protagonist. There is a concept of the protagonist. So those notions never played in my mind, whether it was a female-oriented movie or a male-oriented movie. I’m just happy to act. We really have to understand that the whole concept of a hero is not just male.