Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan draws his energy from Usain Bolt of THIS Bollywood actor; Read
Kartik Aaryan has never shied away from expressing his adoration and love for his fans, and his recent “Ask Kartik” Twitter session is proof of that. With the crash of the servers of social media giants like Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp yesterday, Kartik appeared to have made full use of the microblogging platform Twitter. The actor was asked several questions ranging from his favorite song, his upcoming collaboration with Kriti Sanon as well as his upcoming films like Freddy and Dhamaka.
Some fans also took the opportunity to express their adoration for the star, as well as to ask him the reason for his Usain Bolt-style speed, with which he ends his films. To this, Kartik attributed to none other than Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumaar, the secret of his energy.
Kartik reveals the secret of his energy
Taking his Twitter account on Monday, October 4, thePyaar Ka Punchnama the actor started his joke on Twitter by writing, “# AskKartik karein? “Many fans flocked to ask questions, one of which said,” You are at Usain Bolt speed, to finish your movies. What’s the secret to your energy? ”To that, the actor responded by writing“ Akshay Sir, ”followed by a heart and fire emoji.
Another group of the actor’s admirers uploaded a portrait they had sketched of him and asked, “Did you see this?”. Kartik seemed amazed at their efforts and asked them to send him to his home. One user also hailed it as the “National Crush”, to which Kartik replied “Hey you”.
Other than that, netizens couldn’t seem to control their excitement for the actor’s highly anticipated Netflix movie.Dhamaka. Asked about the release date of the film based on the 2013 South Korean action thriller,Terror live,the actor told his fans to wait for his “birthday treat.” Other Twitteratis jumped on the bandwagon and in no time at all, Kartik was bombarded with enthusiastic posts aboutby Dhamaka Release.
I can’t wait to see the Dhamaka on your birthday koki
mid. (@ishqshavaaa_) October 4, 2021
OK, are you going to treat us with dhamaka for your birthday?
Ohhmyygodd now I have to look for a subscription
Shreya (@shreyadunedar) October 4, 2021
Learn more about the Kartik working front
The actor will be seen alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani in Anees Bazmee’sBhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as the romantic thriller Freddy, which also stars Alaya F in the lead role. Apart from these, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehtas’ upcoming directorial endeavor,Captain India, whose first look was recently by the actor. “When a man goes beyond the call of duty,” the caption read.
(INSTAGRAM / @KARTIKAARYAN)
