Billie Eilish denounces Texas abortion law on the Austin City Limits stage: “My body, my p—— choice!”





AUSTIN (KXAN) Music superstar Billie Eilish made waves during her Saturday night set at the Austin City Limits Festival by attacking Texas’ new restrictive abortion laws revealing she had almost withdrawn of the iconic musical event because of its adoption. Between performances, the Grammy-winning “Bad Guy” singer pulled the middle finger and could be heard say, “When they made that a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show. Because I wanted to punish this f—— place for allowing it to happen here. Texas abortion law: more than 600 protests in all 50 states took place on Saturday

The comments refer to Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion once heart activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks after a pregnancy begins and before many people even surrender. account that they are pregnant. The Republican-led polarizing bill made headlines around the world after it went into effect on September 1, becoming the most restrictive abortion law in the United States Although it has been praised by conservatives, opponents say it is a total abortion ban disguised as a limitation. Many (including President Joe Biden) say this is a direct violation of Roe v. Wade and possibly even the collapse of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling on legalizing abortion. SB 8 also does not include exceptions for victims of rape or incest. Responding to critics, Gov. Greg Abbott said the law gives rape victims a six-week period to have an abortion and therefore does not. [force victims to have their assaulters child]. Instead, Abbott said Texas would eliminate rapists. The comments have been widely ridiculed and debated, as many argue that there is no realistic way to do this. The bill also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion. Critics say it would put a price on people’s heads and encourage frivolous lawsuits. Citizens can be sued for $ 10,000 or more if an abortion is performed outside of the six week period. Eilish, 19, explained on Saturday that she ultimately decided not to cancel her performance at the festival because it wouldn’t be fair to her fans, Yahoo! The news. “You deserve everything in the world,” she told Saturday’s crowd at Zilker Park. “And we have to tell them to shut it up!” Eilish ended his speech by exclaiming, “My body, my p—— choice!” At least 35 cities in Texas hosted Women’s March protests against the bill on Saturday, including Austin, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, McAllen and Abilene. Events took place in 49 other states, including New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC and Chicago. There will also be an overseas event in Madrid, Spain. The second weekend of ACL Fest will start on Friday.

