Get ready to dance with Brocks Bollywood Dance Club – The Brock Press





The Brock Universitys Bollywood Dance Club is entering its second year with a collaboration with BUSU, as well as some changes in who can teach choreography in their workshops. [We aim] promote and teach a variety of South Asian dances, ranging from Bollywood fusion to classical, through a series of events and workshops, said Sharavi Sinha, club president. We also aim to provide a fun and inclusive environment for all types of learners, from beginners to advanced. The club was founded in 2020, so it has yet to host an in-person workshop. While they are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to enter the dance studio, students can still participate in their weekly workshops online. During these workshops, participants will learn Bollywood choreography which is inclusive at all levels as both beginner and advanced dancers are in the same group. The choreography remains balanced to adapt to the rhythm of each one. The main objective of the club is to allow everyone who comes to enjoy their time and have fun, without feeling competitive. The workshops consist of catchy and popular Bollywood songs that will make your heart beat faster. We want to show Brock that anyone can join the Bollywood Dance Club, you don’t have to be Indian, from Southeast Asia, you can be from anywhere and we are open to teach anything the world, ”said Arvith Jhirad, vice president of the club. New this year is that non-executive team members can facilitate a workshop. Last year executives were the only teachers, but they have now introduced a Member Interest Form for anyone wishing to choreograph a workshop. Executives will start teaching at the start of the year, but will then switch to this new teaching model. You don’t need to understand the language to be able to enjoy music, it’s a good way to introduce yourself to Indian music, Jhirad said. The club will be shooting their new introductory video during the month of October. Last year the management team was in different countries, so they took advantage of the intro video to be a dance demonstration around the world. This year, they plan to welcome everyone to campus and make a different introductory video. The club is currently working with BUSU to film a special promotion; if you walk around campus you might find the management team ready with a speaker on hand to film across campus. Growing up I heard the term ABCD which means anyone can dance. We want to try to get everyone on campus dancing. Everyone is finally back so we approach the people ourselves, we want to talk to the students who would not normally join our club, Jhirad said. For more information, visit their Instagram @brockunaach or contact them by email at [email protected].

