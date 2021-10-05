Zavala voice actor Lance Reddick ‘debriefs’ player about their new child





Destiny 2 is a massive game played by a lot of people, and it’s constantly adding more content through the seasonal model and weekly updates, as well as game mode and loot revamps. This year marked the seventh anniversary of the franchise as a whole, as the first installment in Bungie’s space magic series that launched in 2014. The company celebrated Destiny 2‘s during the August streaming session while revealing The Witch Queen expansion, further emphasizing the importance of player travel. destiny and Destiny 2 have always been a great way for players to come together and play together, making friends along the way. This aspect was also celebrated in August, with Bungie sharing several clips of people telling the story of their love for Destiny 2 and what made him special. Some players have met longtime friends, others have found support and someone to talk to, and others have even found love. RELATED: Destiny 2 Players Can Get Infinite Supers in PVP With New Telesto Issue This is the case of a happy Guardian couple who, on Twitter, received a message from Lance Reddick himself to celebrate their unborn baby. The woman, a Twitter user by the name of @bee____sea discovered that they were pregnant, and since the couple have been playing Destiny 2 together, bee____sea decided to ask Commander Zavala to debrief the husband on the situation and future missions. Reddick gave a perfect speech to Zavala in which he announced that keeper David, bee____sea’s husband, needed to sleep before the baby was born, because after that it won’t be possible for the next two years. The wife also later shared her partner’s reaction in another post on Twitter, making the whole thing healthier. The husband responded to Reddick himself with their Twitter account, as Unsainted13, explaining how the actor’s post was the best way to find out about the pregnancy. There were also several heartfelt congratulatory comments below Reddick’s post, and a few Destiny 2 jokes and memes have also found their way, much to the amusement of new parents. This beautiful exchange shows how impact games like Destiny 2 can have on the life of the players, becoming a passion for life. As such, it’s no surprise that some players go to great lengths to have unique memories of their time in the game, much like the fan who used a 3D printer to create a real Whisper of the Worm. . Destiny 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. MORE: Destiny 2’s Change of Perspective Before The Witch Queen Looks Like The Last of Us 2

