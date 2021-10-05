Entertainment
Bollywood and Islamists rush to defend Aryan Khan; Sunil Shetty calls the 23-year-old “bachcha”
Although Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan has yet to be released on bail and will be held in BCN detention until October 7 for further investigation, with support pouring in for him from the industry, various media personalities and social media influencers and vloggers is disturbing. But that’s not shocking because Bollywood, as it has been exposed in recent years, is not the best place to seek wisdom or a sense of responsibility.
While Salman Khan, would have, rushed to Shah Rukh Khan’s residence on October 4, Sunil Shetty at a press conference shamelessly defended the star son by repeatedly calling him a bachcha (child). He also accused the media of being “very critical” of Bollywood stars and demanded that the “kid” be left alone.
For those who don’t know, born in 1997, Aryan Khan is a 23-year-old man. A 23-year-old man in Bharat has the right to elect his government, to marry and to found a family. A 23-year-old is eligible to drive cars, trains and planes. 23-year-olds defend the country at the border in the most difficult terrain. An average 23 year old man in Bharath has completed his education and works more than 8 hours a day to build a career and support his family. The 23-year-olds pay taxes and contribute to the development of this country. How is Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son still a bachcha, one wonders?
Barely 2 months ago, 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra, who is also a member of the military, made the country proud by bringing home a gold medal at the Olympics. The Indian-American Roy sisters who were selected for a NASA internship belong to the same age group. In 2020, a 23 year old jawan bravely fought and killed 12 Chinese soldiers alone before reaching martyrdom. The great patriot Bhagat Singh was only 23 years old when he made the supreme sacrifice for this country. It’s a shame that in a country that has produced jewelry like this, another 23-year-old is nicknamed a child only because he comes from a family of influential celebrities.
We understand that being in the same industry, Sunil Shetty cannot afford to fall out of favor with a great player like Shah Rukh Khan. After all, we’ve seen how another Khan destroyed so many people’s careers just because they rubbed it wrong. But Shetty’s words were irresponsible: in a country where Bollywood is such a craze, the words that come out of actors’ mouths are taken very seriously by impressionable young people who see them as role models.
With his misguided remark, the actor signals to young people that it’s okay to use drugs and be reckless at 23, and he will be defended by his family and friends if he makes such bad choices. Somehow we, as a society, have failed to provide the right kind of role models for the younger generations. We grew up watching these artists as real hero, made them bigger and more alive.
It is likely that Shah Rukh Khan’s son will be cast in films soon, and then young people in this country will be fed public relations about him as a “youth icon”. This is where we have to draw the line and tell the young Bharatiyas that you don’t become an icon just by dancing and delivering dialogue on the big screen. They can watch a movie for entertainment, but when they come out of theaters, they should not overemphasize these artists.
This is what Mahesh Bhatts’ oldest daughter, Pooja Bhatt, tweets inside her Chahat defense of co-stars.
Senior Congress official Shashi Tharoor also couldn’t stand aside from the debate, posting his English vocabulary for free, as usual:
Islamist media figures were also fighting for Aryan Khan.
That Aryan Khan comes from a Muslim family also works in his favor. The very ecosystem that had collectively dragged the actor Madhavans then his 15-year-old son Vedaant for carrying his religious identity, that is to say the poonal (sacred thread, janeu) in the past, have now decided to collectively defend Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old bachcha.
The ecosystem of the liberal-Islamist left is strong and it spares no effort to defend those who belong to their camp. It is only through our conscious collective decisions that we can overcome these poisonous decaying elements of Bharat. The first step in this battle is to teach our young people that they must have better role models.
