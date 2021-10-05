Awards, Theatrical Window – The Hollywood Reporter





WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max has revealed subscription prices and other details for Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and other European countries where it will launch on October 26 and next year. The company said it will also add Turkey, the Netherlands and five other additional European markets to its 2022 launch schedule. And Christina Sulebakk, managing director of HBO Max Europe, Middle East and Africa, revealed that “for the moment in the Nordic countries during the launch, and next year in Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe, HBO Max will make the Warner Bros. movies available on the platform just 45 days after their theatrical release. The streamer said this would apply, among other things, also to the Netherlands and Greece. Sulebakk added: “It’s a game changer for the fans.” In terms of subscription pricing, HBO Max said the streamer would be “attractively priced with a new annual subscription introduced that offers 12-month access for the price of eight, saving over 30% and bringing back the monthly cost to around € 5.99 ($ ​​6.95) in Spain and Finland. In addition, the price of the current monthly subscription will be reduced for customers in the Nordic countries – for example from 109 crowns to 89 crowns per month in Sweden – and “an already attractive monthly price will be maintained for customers in Spain” at € 8.99 ($ ​​10.43) per month, Sulebakk said. The new annual subscription price for Spain will be € 69.99 ($ ​​81.20). “On top of that, special introductory offers for new customers will be announced before the service goes live on October 26.” The news was unveiled at a virtual European launch event for HBO Max on Tuesday. Speakers included HBO Executive Vice President and General Manager Max Andy Forssell, Priya Dogra, President of WarnerMedia International, EMEA and Asia (excluding China) and Johannes Larcher, Director of HBO Max International. The event also provided a preview of some upcoming series. Currently, HBO Max is available in the United States and 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. Next year, 14 more European markets, including Portugal and central and eastern European territories, such as the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, will receive the streamer. Expansion into such important European markets as the UK, Germany, Italy and France could take a few years, as HBO has a licensing deal with European pay-TV giant Sky, owned by Comcast, which expires in 2025. Consumers in Nordic and Spanish countries will be the first Europeans to have access to US and international originals of HBO Max, as well as movies and shows from the brands Warner Bros., HBO, DC and Cartoon Network. This mix of US and local productions will add to a “whole new supercharged streaming platform across the region” with “huge potential,” Sulebakk said in September. Added Larcher at the time: “WarnerMedia films and series like Harry potter, Game Of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans across Europe, and HBO Max was created to provide the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience for them to watch these titles and a diverse range of other incredible titles. As of June, HBO and HBO Max had 67.5 million subscribers worldwide.

