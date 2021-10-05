New Boyfriend Joey Is Bound On Broadway





Pal Joey returns to Broadway. The 1940 Rodgers and Hart musical about a caddish nightclub performer will be rewritten, reset and then revived for the next season on Broadway, a production team led by Jeffrey Richards announced Monday. The production will take place in a black community on the South Side of Chicago in the 1940s with a new book by Richard LaGravenese, a screenwriter and director who was nominated for an Oscar for The Fisher King, and who both adapted and directed a 2014 film version of The Last Five Years. The show was originally set up a decade earlier, in the 1930s, and the main characters were played by white performers. Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover will direct the new production. Goldwyn is best known as an actor, who starred in the Scandal television series and Network’s Broadway adaptation, while Glover is best known as a tap dancer and choreographer. He won a Tony Award for Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk.

Pal Joey, with a book originally by John OHara based on stories he wrote for The New Yorker, is the rare Broadway musical focused on an antihero, and is often described as cynical. Brooks Atkinson, a New York Times theater critic, wrote of the original production, If it’s possible to make an entertaining musical from a heinous story, Pal Joey is, and then concluded his criticism by asking a rhetorical question that has plagued the show over the decades, Can you draw fresh water from a foul well?

The original, starring Gene Kelly and Vivienne Segal, lasted less than a year, but some of his songs, especially Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered, became standards; a 1952 revival was more successful and sparked a 1957 film adaptation starring Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth, and Kim Novak (but Hollywood turned Joey into a nice guy and gave the story a happy ending). In 1961, another Times critic Howard Taubman delivered marvelous and glowing musical proof of what a great musical can be, stating that its disenchanted and tangy mood conformed well to the realism, if not cynicism, of our time. . There have been three Broadway revivals, all short-lived; the most recent, In 2008, was battered by New York Times critic Ben Brantley as a production in mourning for its own lack of life. Of course, this story leaves room for reinvention, and that’s what the new team hopes to do. Among other expected changes: In addition to a better-known original score for Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered and I Could Write a Book, they plan to add other songs by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, including Where or When, The Lady Is a Tramp, It never entered my mind, my heart stopped, I fell in love with love and there is a small hotel.

The music is overseen by Daryl Waters, who won a Tony for Orchestrations in Memphis. In addition, one of the women mistreated by Joey Linda will be presented as an aspiring singer, rather than a stenographer, which will make it easier to use the new songs; a parallel shift was made in the film, which also added a few songs. In addition to Richards, the production team for the upcoming revival includes Funny World Productions, Willette Klausner and Irene Gandy, a longtime theater publicist who this year received a Tony Award for Excellence in Drama. The producers have said they plan to bring the revival to Broadway during the 2022-2023 season; they have not announced any casting.

