Entertainment
Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar speaks candidly about her Dubai gig, trolls and more
For a musician, performing live at a concert for his army of adoring fans and watching them speak the lyrics to their songs keeps them going. But the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the live music industry.
Fortunately, the muted concert scene is slowly returning to normal in the UAE.
Need proof? Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar will be headlining a show titled Neha Kakkar Live-Maahi Ve on October 8 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and she hopes to fill that artistic void.
Honestly, I missed being on stage for my live concerts. All the excitement behind the scenes, the roar of the audience and most of all playing on my songs, Kakkar said in an exclusive email interview with Gulf News ahead of his concert.
Hosted by BCC Events and TW Entertainment, this is a fully seated event and does not require viewers to have a negative PCR result to enjoy the show.
The Kaanta Laga and Aankh Maare hit singer, who began her musical journey as a contestant on the hit music show Indian Idol 2, is one of Bollywood’s most sought-after playback singers.
His hit songs such as Sunny Sunny (Yaariyan), Aankh Maare (Simmba) and the song The Hook Up (Student of The Year 2) are true club hymns that are immensely hummable and dance-worthy. She is one of the most sought after Bollywood music singers and seems to be a voice with the Midas touch. His hit songs all have immense sympathy and are simply cheerful and cheerful with a hint of villainy.
Ask the young singer what to expect for her next gig and she naturally cut her response. Kakkar doesn’t want to give the farm away and maybe hopes his audience will be captivated by what she has in store for him. Less is more seems to be her philosophy when she replies to this email before her concert.
Audiences can expect a lot of energy, positive vibes and full entertainment, Kakkar said.
While she is a self-taught singer who has won hearts with her talent and electrifying voice, the pandemic has taught this singer some life lessons she will likely not forget.
Emotionally, mentally and financially people have been affected all over the world. The most important thing the pandemic has taught me is that nothing is permanent. Change is the only constant, Kakkar said.
Singer Saki Saki, like many creative minds, has learned the importance of going with the flow and embracing the new normal.
You had to learn to adapt to this new situation and stay positive throughout and value what you have, she added.
While it was generally believed that her turn on Indian Idol in 2006 put her on the map, Kakkar, who later returned to the series as a famous judge, doesn’t think it was a defining moment for her. career.
I wouldn’t say this has been a turning point in my career, but yes it certainly helps reach the industry and the public world. The platform gives every candidate a chance to show off their talent, Kakkar said.
Her response was more enthusiastic when asked if she was a judge on that same show that pulled her out of relative obscurity. Life was on end, says Kakkar.
It was an amazing feeling that I realized I was sitting right next to the big wigs of the Indian music industry that once judged me when I was a candidate. I felt like I was living my dream. It was so surreal, says Kakkar.
But being on a talent show and getting noticed isn’t always easy. Musical folklore is teeming with stories of how such talent-hunting shows simmer with rivalry, competitiveness, and timing impossible hours to get noticed.
So what’s his advice to all those contestants who face intense emotional challenges at such shows?
I think there will always be competition in anything we do. This is a good thing. Keep one on their guard and encourage them to give the best of themselves. However, if the pressure reaches a point where it affects a person emotionally or psychologically, then one needs to find a balance and gain the support of loved ones and family. Because family and loved ones are the only ones who will be a pillar of strength in difficult times, Kakkar said.
This singer seems to lead by example. In 2020, she married Punjabi musician Rohanpeet Singh at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, followed by a series of glitzy parties. Their dream wedding was splashed in the media and saw a beaming couple looking incredibly happy to be with each other.
Her social media accounts, 63.3 million Instagram followers and 34 million Facebook followers, are filled with photos of her performing at concerts and enjoying downtime with her family. It seems like a balanced mix of work and play. She deconstructs her massive popularity online in the easiest way. When struck by social media fatigue, she turns off to avoid online fatigue.
Like everyone else, I am above all a human being. So like any other person, even I have my good days and bad days. So I cut myself off from social media every now and then to keep my sanity intact and bounce back with new energies, Kakkar said.
She has an equally pragmatic outlook on her enemies who can be vicious in their comments.
If you are a public figure, you have to learn to take everything with a pinch of salt. At first I was affected by the trolls. But now I’ve learned to deal with it since learning that if you’re relevant you’ll be trolled, Kakkar said.
And without a doubt, she is one of the most relevant female singers in Bollywood today when she became the second most watched female artist on YouTube with over 4.5 billion song views after Cardi B in 2020. .
In inverted commas:
Every musician inspires me in one way or another, said Neha Kakkar when asked about her favorite idol on the Indian music scene.
Did you know her favorite song?
My recent favorite is my single Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga
Don’t miss it!
What: Neha Kakkar Live Maahi Ve
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Schedule: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., concert begins at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: 1,000 Dh, 750 Dh, 275 Dhs, 175 Dhs and 95 Dhs on Coca-cola-arena.com
