Casting Workbook Espaol Announces 2021 List of Best Spanish Theater Schools | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 4, 2021– With a firm commitment to supporting Spanish talent around the world, Casting Workbook today announced its Top 20 Spanish theater schools world list. As the first of what will be an annual announcement going forward, top schools from Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Argentina have made this year’s list. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005991/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) Providing essential learning and educational content to aspiring and professional actors has been one of the main goals of Casting Workbooks. Beginning in October 2021, Casting Workbook members will be able to attend a free virtual theater class each month at one of the top schools listed and access the previous months as part of their membership. The selection process was thorough and comprehensive – schools were selected based on a thorough review of their curriculum information, public assessments and surveys, media analysis and consultation with experts from private industry. For 15 years, Casting Workbook’s mandate has been to collaborate with the best UK acting schools and universities, providing training in the industry and organizing graduation presentations for talent agents and casting directors. This collaboration between Education “The art of acting”, Industry (The Business of Acting “) and Acting Works The Via Casting Workbook platform together form a holistic 3-tier approach allowing talents to navigate, grow and thrive as a professional actor. We are delighted to bring the best theater schools to our members as part of this mandate. – Susan Fox, CEO and Founder Casting Workbook The official Casting Workbook list of the 20 best Spanish theater schools 2021: * NAME OF THE SCHOOL SITE Actors workshop Barcelona, ​​Spain Theater house Mexico City, Mexico Case Azul (Argos) Mexico City, Mexico Central Cinema Madrid, Spain CEA Art Education Center Mexico City, Mexico Gina Piccirelli Interim Training and Training Center Buenos Aires and Madrid University Theater Center (UNAM) CUT Mexico City, Mexico CIC Argentina Buenos Aires, Argentina Assumpta Serna School Madrid, Spain Cristina Rota School Madrid, Spain Chilean Film School Santiago, Chile Catholic University Theater School Santiago, Chile Escuela Superior de Artes Escnicas de Malaga (ESAEM) Malaga, Spain Studio Corazza Madrid, Spain Julio Chavez Buenos Aires, Argentina Metropolis Madrid, Spain in Landaeta Cali, Colombia Royal High School of Dramatic Art of Madrid (RESAD) Madrid, Spain Anahuac University Huixquilucan, Mexico William Layton Laboratory Madrid, Spain About the casting binder: For over 25 years, Casting Workbook has been advancing the industry with our industry-leading enterprise casting software. By connecting essential communications between production, cast, agents and their talent, we have worked with some of the largest production studios, including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Characteristics of the fox, Lions Gate, Sony, Nickelodeon and much more. Our global network now has nearly 500,000 English, French and Spanish members, with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Madrid. Our service sets the industry standard with innovative tools to help actors search for jobs, submit self-registrations, work seamlessly with their agents, develop their craft and build their careers. Whether watching our popular weekly series The actor who works, auditioning virtually through our Virtual Casting Room (VCR) or submitting an auto-cassette on our top rated mobile actor app, our goal is to be the # 1 casting software and service provider for actors, agents and casting directors around the world. To learn more, visit www.castingworkbook.com/es Or visit our press room here: https://home.castingworkbook.com/newsroom/ Follow Casting Workbook on social networks: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Youtube View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005991/en/ CONTACT: Christopher Ian Bennett, President and Chief Marketing Officer [email protected] Instagram: CastingWorkbook President KEYWORD: UNITED STATES COLOMBIA CHILE MEXICO SOUTH AMERICA ARGENTINA CENTRAL AMERICA SPAIN NORTH AMERICA EUROPE CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES TV AND RADIO UNIVERSITY EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT TRAINING MOBILE / WIRELESS SOFTWARE HUMAN RESOURCES SOURCE: Casting workbook Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 04/10/2021 17:49 / DISC: 04/10/2021 17:49 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005991/en

