‘The Lincoln Highway’, by Amor TowlesExBulletin

Lincoln Highway is a ride. Amor Towles’ new Great American Road Novel follows four boys and three 18-year-olds who met in a juvenile reformatory, plus an intelligent 8-year-old boy as they left Nebraska in June 1954, in an old Studebaker in pursuit of a better future. If this book were written today, their constant detours and U-turns would send the GPS into paroxysms of navigation recalculations. But hold on to this delicious tour de force and you’ll be dragged to the end, helpless in the face of the inventive exuberance of Towles’ storytelling.

Like his first two novels, Lincoln Highway is elegantly constructed and compulsively readable. Again, one of the ideas that Towles explores is how evil can be outweighed by decency and kindness at any point in the socio-economic ladder. His first novel, Rules of civility (2011), which takes place among social wrestlers in New York in 1936, is inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald and its title from the book by George Washington Rules of civility and decent behavior in company and conversation. Her much appreciated second novel, A gentleman in Moscow (2016), incorporated nods to great Russian writers and nuances of Eloise at Plaza and Wes Anderson’s The Grand Hotel in Budapest. Mainly confined to a single setting, the luxurious Metropol Hotel in Moscow, it lasted 32 years under Stalin’s dark reign.

Towles’ new novel spans geographically from farmlands of Nebraska to the Adirondacks of New York to some of New York City’s iconic landmarks, but its action-packed plot squeezes into just 10 days. Lincoln Highway, who has a debt to Huckleberry Finn, revisits American myths with a mix of warm humor and occasional outbursts of physical violence and malice reminiscent of EL Doctorow’s work, including Ragtime.

The novel begins on June 12, 1954 and ends on the same date, this is obviously no coincidence, because A gentleman in Moscow. When we meet him, Towles’ latest hero Emmett Watson was released from custody months earlier due to the death of his father, the foreclosure of the family farm and his responsibility to his 8-year-old brother, Billy. (Billy was skillfully taken care of by a neighbor’s hardworking daughter, Sally, while Emmett was away; she’s another great character.) The gentle manager who brings Emmett home reminds him that what makes him sent to the Kansas Reformatory was “the ugly side of luck” but now he has paid his debt to society and has his whole life ahead of him.

Shortly after the Headmaster leaves, two fellow inmates show up, stowaways of the Duchess, the hapless Headmaster’s Safe, and her hapless but gentle protege, Woolly. (In another fun connection for Towles nerds, nave funder Wallace “Woolly” Wolcott Martin is the nephew of Wallace Wolcott from Rules of civility.)

The impatience to find out what drove these three disparate Musketeers into custody is one of the many things that prompts us to turn the pages. Expectations are upset several times. One point to remember is that a single wrong turn can take you off course for years, but not necessarily irrevocably.

Lincoln Highway concerns, among other things, the act of telling stories and creating myths. The novel asks questions about how to structure a story and where to start; its chapters count down from ten to one as they build up to a climax. Towles’ intricate story is underpinned by young Billy’s obsession with a large, red alphabetical compendium of 26 both mythical and real heroes and adventurers from Achilles to Zorro, though the letter Y is left blank for you. (the reader) records your own intrepid quest.

Billy is determined to follow the Lincoln Highway west to San Francisco, where he hopes to reunite with his mother, who abandoned her family when he was a baby and Emmett was 8 years old. roundabout, recursive route.) Whether driving boxcars or “borrowed” cars, the characters in Towles are constantly sidetracked by one potentially deadly adventure after another, providing Billy with plenty of material for an enthralling Chapter Y , once he figured out where to start. One thing the intelligent Billy has just realized: he belongs to a long tradition of acolytes who come to save the day.

“Most of us shell our days like peanuts. One in a thousand can look at the world in amazement,” Towles wrote in his first novel. Of course, Towles is drawn to that one in a thousand. He is interested in those whose zeal has yet to be subdued by what Duchess (the only first-person narrator) describes, with an improbable flair for an uneducated 18-year-old, as “the thumb of the reality in that place of the soul from which the enthusiasm of youth springs. “With the exception of Woolly, the teenagers in this novel are remarkably mature by today’s standards and overwhelmed with worry. at any age, it is the young at heart who are most open to the wonder of people like Woolly, who may not be made for this world but who can enjoy what he calls a “unique day in life. his genre”. “

There is so much to enjoy in this generous novel filled with fantastic male and female, black and white, rich and poor characters and filled with digressions, magic tricks, sorry sagas, retaliation and the messy affair of balancing of accounts. “How easily we forget that in storytelling life was the goal from the start,” Towles’s oldest character comments as he embarks on an unexpected adventure. It’s something Towles never forgets.