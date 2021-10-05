Russian actor and director making first movie in Space Blast Off to Orbit – NBC Boston





A Russian actor and director flew into space on Tuesday to make the world’s first film in orbit. Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko took off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft with Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions. Their Soyuz MS-19 took off as scheduled at 13:55 (08:55 GMT) from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and successfully reached the designated orbit. Space officials reported that the crew was feeling well and that all of the spacecraft’s systems were functioning normally. Peresild and Shipenko will be filming segments of a new movie called Challenge, in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who is suffering from heart disease. After 12 days on the space outpost, they are expected to return to Earth with another Russian cosmonaut. Speaking at a press conference before the flight on Monday, Peresild, 37, admitted that it was difficult for him to adjust to the strict discipline and rigorous demands during training. It was psychologically, physically and morally difficult, she said. But I think once the goal is achieved it will not seem so difficult and we will remember it with a smile. Shipenko, 38, who has directed several commercially successful films, also described their accelerated four-month preparation for the flight as difficult. Of course, we couldn’t do a lot on the first try, and sometimes even on the third try, but that’s okay, he said. Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russian state space company Roscosmos, was a key force behind the project, describing it as a chance to restore the nation’s space glory and dismissing criticism from some Russian media. Some commentators have argued that the film project will distract the Russian crew and might be inconvenient to film on the Russian segment of the International Space Station, which is considerably less spacious than the US segment. A new Russian laboratory module, the Nauka, was added in July, but it is not yet fully integrated into the station. Upon arriving at the space station just over three hours after launch, the three newcomers will join Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, cosmonauts from Roscosmos Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrovnik and Aki Hoshide from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Novitskiy, who is slated to play the sick cosmonaut in the film, will take the captain’s seat in a Soyuz capsule to bring the crew back to Earth on October 17.

