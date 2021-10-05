Kalki Koechlins’ giant experiment: the actor on his pregnancy memoirs, The Elephant in the Womb

The actor’s pregnancy memoir, The Elephant in the Womb, is filled not only with his poems and rants, but also discusses parenting choices and abortions.



The elephant came out of the womb, out of the room, and frolicked across our cat. Kalki Koechlin brought his book, his liveliness and his trademark honesty to our call. Oh, and his uke too. She played us a lullaby in French.

Koechlin is an actor, celebrity, award winner, activist, writer (Wiki does a better job on this), and mom. Another celebrity turned author? The stars jumped on the late Soha Ali Khan’s bookwriting band with Kunal Khemu, Karan Johar and Jugal Hansraj Lots of stuff about toddlers. Why do we need another one?

Burping, lack of libido, and incontinence, for starters. It’s a book with all the warts and bumps. Koechlin, 37, kept a diary when she was pregnant. His thoughts, his rants, his poetry, his desires, have all been part of this memoir (in the form of personal essays and reflections), with brilliant and wacky illustrations by Valeriya Polyanychko focusing on the many versions of the baby bump and other Koechlin bumps, protesting raging vaginas and breasts.

The elephant in the womb is not medical advice or a prescription, the actor says, during a video call for The Hindu weekend. She calls it the giant motherhood experience. I wanted everyone to know about the difficult parts that weren’t alone.

So read this if, like me, you’re frustrated with balancing the myth of maternal instinct on that wobbly high pedestal that we guiltily cling to. Read it because there is a star who lets us get in behind the makeup. It gets real and raw: the stranded whale body, postpartum sag, perineal tear, fear of that new soul as well as the other side … you want to get your life back in hand.

Abortions and choices

At the risk of irritating the fandom, here’s a warning. This book is written from a privileged place: the words of Koechlin. Don’t expect to have the same experience, don’t even expect to be okay with it all. It brings those elephants out of the room: taboos, forbidden topics, silent and unpolished conversation. Most of the young women in their twenties that I know have had an abortion and haven’t talked about it. I understand confidentiality, but I think you need some support. When you have knee surgery, you call your family to come get you. When you have an abortion, you come home alone. And that’s tragic, says Koechlin.

Our chat and the book are both about what she widely advocates: choice. Individual liberty. Let the woman decide what birth she has. Shouldn’t she be the one to make the decision when she risks her life to do so? and how she is raising her child. The actor says she chose to follow her mother through the natural childbirth process (her mom had three home deliveries), but not in the discipline. I try to sift the good and the bad. My parents were from a generation where it was okay to slap a child. Guy [Hershberg] and I’m trying to find other ways to give Sappho [her 20-month-old daughter] discipline. We believe that violence leads to violence, she said. Hershberg, his partner, an Israeli classical musician, has his own hilarious chapter in the book, involving monkeys and dragons, but it shows just how different a father’s perspective on parenthood is. Where is it?

Why marginalize parenting?

Finally, fully aware of not disappointing its multitude of fans, we turned the conversation towards Bollywood. She is busy shooting again; I asked her about her identity, how she sees herself and how the movie fraternity sees her now. She wishes there was more support. As a community, if we talked about our issues with our employees, we would likely be more productive in the long run, she says. Society regards parenthood as something marginal, when in reality it is the center of humanity, it is the future generation, the continuation of the species and its sidelining. As the cinema turns to more feminist themes on screen, what about reality? Is anyone listening?

One day, Sappho will be able to look at this book and find out what I have been through. And Koechlin, how your little flea, that wiggling worm, that little yellow elephant will trumpet that day.

Published by Penguin Random House India, the book is priced at $ 399 and is available on major e-commerce sites and bookstores.