Five local fall events to experience in October





Are you looking for a way to enjoy the cool weather with your family? Here are some local events to get you in the spirit of fall. 5. Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival 25 Sep-Oct 31 at Oklahoma Heritage Farm 38512 United States 75, Ramona, OK 74006 The Fall Festival offers a variety of family activities on the over 11 acre farm. For an $ 8 general admission ticket, patrons can experience a grand maze, giant slides, hay rides, a petting zoo, and access to an activity zone featuring face painting, bouncy houses and a strong nerve, among others. The Festival also offers a paintball gallery, a cannon that shoots pumpkins over 50 meters with the purchase of activity tickets. Daily entertainment will include music, string demonstrations and a campfire cooking contest culminating with the candy drop from a plane on October 31. 4. Country Bumpkin Pumpkin Field Saturdays and Sundays between Sept. 25-Oct. 31 18500 N 4030 Rd. This family-friendly place sells pumpkins of various sizes and colors by the pound as well as jams, candies and home decor at their Country store. With an $ 8 ticket, patrons can experience a fall maze, hay walk, and games. 3. Boofest October 23, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sooner Park 420 SE Madison Blvd. This free annual event, hosted by the Sunfest committee, features food trucks and family activities. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature Trunk-or-treat, where local businesses and clubs will hand out candy in the backs of decorated cars. A screening of the movie Monster Mash will begin at 6 p.m. Participants will also take part in a costume contest, a dance contest and a spooky walk for the whole family. 2. Haunted Price Tower Hotel Every Friday and Saturday from October 22 to 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on October 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Price Tower 510 Dewey Avenue Price Tower will host three attractions as part of its Haunted Hotel event to raise funds for the Price Tower Arts Center. The Towers Fun House, $ 5 and suitable for all ages, will allow guests to mingle with the weird and surreal. In the Haunt Basement, guests 13 and older can wander the towers’ basement and see all of the spooky things below. Finally, at the Haunted Hotel attraction, ages 13 and up will have the chance to meet the famous ghosts of Price Tower Inns and the insane staff. Both of these attractions cost $ 15, or tickets for all three can be purchased for $ 30. 1. History and hauntings at the Dewey Hotel Every Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel Museum 801 N Deleware St., Dewey On this evening, guests will carry lanterns on small-group tours of the Dewey Hotel Museum. Their guide will lead them through the historic moments of the buildings, including rooms closed to the public during museum opening hours.

