Live Nation’s vaccination policy affects two local sites during the duration of the concert season





Venues operated by Live Nation, including Greenfield Lake (above) and Live Oak Pavilion, will require spectators, performers and crew to be vaccinated or test negative for Covid-19 to participate in a show. (Port City Daily / Photo by Tom Dorgan, MoonFrog Media) WILMINGTON, NC Throughout the summer, Live Nation has allowed bands to decide whether fans need to show proof of vaccination or present a negative Covid-19 test to attend concerts. From Monday, October 4, the entertainment giant’s own policy will go into effect, requiring every spectator, artist and team member to provide the documents in order to participate in a concert at any venue managed or owned by Live. Nation. More than 125 venues will be affected during the remainder of the season, which includes nine remaining concerts at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater and the Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Riverfront Park. READ MORE: Live Nation coverage in Port City Daily Riverfront Park will open Chicago on October 12, Brett Eldredge on October 14, and Lake Street Dive on October 20. Greenfield Lake has scheduled Thievery Corporation on October 9, Infamous Stringdusters on October 13, San Holo on October 28, and a three-night broadcast of Big Something October 29-31. Fans will need to show their vaccination card along with a photo of the accepted card indicating that their final dose was given at least two weeks before the concert date. Or they can provide a negative PCR test or a dated and buffered Covid-19 antigen test, proving it was done within 72 hours of the concert to enter either location. Live Nation is asking fans 12 and under or anyone with health concerns to prove negative for entry. Its employees are also required to be vaccinated to work in its places, events or offices. Port City Daily asked Live Nation how vaccination cards will be authenticated at shows and whether refunds will be allowed for ticket holders who do not wish to adhere to the policy; the company has not yet responded. The company found success in the vaccine or Covid negative test model in July when it hosted Lollapalooza in Chicago. It welcomed nearly 400,000 festival-goers, 90% of whom were vaccinated, during three days of concerts in Grant Park. Live Nation reported that 12% of those fans said their desire to attend the 30-year-old music festival forced them to get the snaps. The Chicago Department of Public Health has confirmed that 0.05% of the concert population has contracted Covid-19; no deaths were linked to the event. Sites operated by governments in a state that bans proof of vaccination would prevent Live Nation from carrying out its policy. Florida is an example. Still, Live Nation has always been able to get around this problem by denying entry to fans who do not show a negative Covid-19 test, which has not broken with the governor’s decrees, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Live Nation is also asking fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear a face covering when not actively eating or drinking in its theaters. It also has a strict cleaning policy in place, according to its website: “Before and after each show, all high-contact areas, including seats, handrails, concession stands, washrooms and booths of goods, will be disinfected. “ Do you have any advice or comments? Send an email to [email protected] Want to read more reports from our staff? Subscribe now, then sign up for our newsletter, Wilmington Wire, and get the headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

