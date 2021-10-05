Entertainment
Detroit Post Office officially renamed in honor of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin received a bit of RESPECT posthumously on Monday when a post office in her hometown of Detroit was named after the late singer.
Franklin’s family members as well as postal and elected officials visited the old Fox Creek Post Office to celebrate the name change in honor of the Queen of Soul.
“Her legacy lives on in her music, in her family. But we have added to this list of her legacy: a post office with her name on it,” said U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence, Democrat from Michigan and longtime employee of the United Nations. postal services.
Music:“Respect” by Aretha Franklin is the No. 1 song of all time, according to Rolling Stone
Movies:Respect Fact Check: Aretha Franklin’s Clashes, Stage Incidents, Song Choices and More
Lawrence was also a friend of Franklin and presented the bill to Congress which resulted in the name change.
The legislation, which was signed by President Donald Trump in January, has been submitted to Congress, US Senator Gary Peters said.
“Sometimes people wonder if Congress can come together,” the Democratic senator laughed at the inauguration ceremony Monday. “Congress can come together when it comes to standing up and recognizing this amazing person.”
Movies:As Aretha Franklin’s biopic arrives, actors and filmmakers say “respect” came with a sense of duty
Movies:Respecting Years in the Making: The Story Behind Aretha Franklin’s Long Quest for a Biopic
The post office is located about five miles east of downtown and not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River which is also named for Franklin. It will now be known as the “Aretha Franklin Post Office Building”.
Franklin died in 2018 at the age of 76 in his Detroit home. A number of songs she has recorded during a legendary career, including “Think”, “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect”, are considered classics.
Stay connected and stay informed. Subscribe to Detroit Free Press today.
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2021/10/05/aretha-franklin-post-office/6001150001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]