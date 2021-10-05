The Russians beat Tom Cruise as the first to shoot a movie in space





Veteran Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actor Yulia Peresild and film producer Klim Shipenko traveled to the International Space Station to Tuesday. Peresild and Shipenko will shoot segments for the film “Challenge”, the first feature film shot in space.

The the film will tell the story of a surgeon who must operate on a sick cosmonaut in space because his state of health prevents him from returning to Earth for treatment.

The three space travelers took off aboard a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 4:55 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The fast Soyuz delivered them to the space station around 8:22 a.m., despite some communication issues that led Shkaplerov to take manual control shortly before docking.

The current space station crew, including European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrovnik will all welcome the trio on board when the hatch opens around 9:30 a.m.

Live coverage of these events is available on NASA TV Channel and website “The launch will mark the expansion of commercial space opportunities to include the making of feature films,” according to one NASA exit . The film is being made under a commercial agreement between Roscosmos and Moscow media entities Channel One and studio Yellow, Black and White, the agency said. This is a short break for new space station visitors Peresild and Shipenko, who will spend 12 days on the space station filming before returning to Earth on October 16. They will be joined on their return trip by Novitskiy. Shkaplerov will remain on the space station and return to Earth in March with Vande Hei and Dubrovnik on the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft. When Vande Hei lands after his 355 consecutive days on the space station, he will have completed the longest single-astronaut space flight in U.S. history, according to NASA. A few movies have been shot aboard the space station, including a 2002 IMAX documentary that Tom Cruise narrated. “Apogee of Fear,” a 2012 sci-fi film of about eight minutes, was also shot in space by entrepreneur and space tourist Richard Garriott, the son of an astronaut. Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman revealed in 2020 that they were working together on a film to shoot in space, with the cooperation of NASA. The project is developed in collaboration with SpaceX by Elon Musk. Reports have suggested that Cruise’s stay on the space station could also take place in October, but no definitive date for its launch has been shared – although he spoke with the all-civilian crew of SpaceX Inspiration 4 during of their recent trip to space. But Russia is set to become the first nation to shoot a feature film in space. Peresild and Shipenko, well-known in Russia, were selected after the country’s space agency Roscosmos opened a competition for applications in November. Peresild has appeared in a number of Russian films and TV series, while he was one of the highest grossing Russian films. The two civilians underwent rigorous training before their space trip. With liners, the actor and director prepared by performing centrifuge and vibration support tests, weightless training flights, and parachute training, all covered by Channel One. The crew trained to photograph and film and use equipment they will interact with on the space station. Other cosmonauts on board, including Novitskiy, will assist and be part of the film crew as their resources are more limited in the space environment. The schedules of the astronauts on the space station are already well choreographed so that they can work on experiments and see to necessary maintenance tasks and other priorities. The film “is part of a large-scale scientific and educational project, which also includes a series of documentaries to shoot about the companies and specialists in the rocket and space industry involved in the manufacture of launchers, d ‘spacecraft and ground-based space infrastructure. The project will become a clear example of how spaceflight is gradually becoming available not only to professionals, but also to an increasingly wide range of interested persons, “according to Roscosmos

Jackie Wattles, Olga Pavlova and Sara Spary contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/05/entertainment/russian-film-crew-space-launch-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos