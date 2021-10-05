Finalists announced for this year’s National Book Awards





A dietary brief that examines a mother’s schizophrenia. A novel about an author’s book tour and growing up as a black boy in the rural south. Poetry honoring migrants who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande. These are some of the 25 finalists for the National Book Awards, which the National Book Foundation announced on Tuesday. In It tastes like war: a memory, by Grace M. Cho, the author cooks her grandmothers’ recipes while exploring her mother’s illness, and how war, colonialism and xenophobia live in the body. Other non-fiction nominees include Covered by Night: A Tale of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America, by Nicole Eustace, who examines the case of the murder of an indigenous hunter in 1722, and A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, whose author, poet Hanif Abdurraqib, received a MacArthur Fellowship on last month. The book tour novel is Hell of a Book, by Jason Mott, who was joined in the fiction category by two authors who have already been shortlisted for the National Book Award: Anthony Doerr, this time for Cloud Cuckoo Land, and Lauren Groff for Matrice. Matrix follows Marie of France, a bastard sister to the crown, as she transforms a destitute, almost forgotten and starving convent, into a rich and powerful world of women.

Bewilderment, by Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Powers, and The Love Songs of WEB Du Bois, by Honoré Fanonne Jeffers, two bestselling novels that were on the long list when it was announced in September, are not among the finalists. In the poetry category, Martn Espada pays tribute to migrants drowned in the Rio Grande in his book Floats. In What a noise against the cane, Desiree C. Bailey explores the Haitian revolution and what it means to be a black woman in the United States today. In the translated literature category, Benjamn Labatuts’ book When We Stop Understanding the World is among the finalists. Translated from Spanish by Adrian Nathan West, the novel imagines the lives of renowned scientists like Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrdinger. Its competition includes Clay planet, by Samar Yazbek, translated from Arabic by Leri Price, who follows a girl named Rima during the Syrian Civil War. The Legend of Aunt Po, a graphic novel by Shing Yin Khor, is a finalist for children’s literature. The novel reimagines the story of Paul Bunyan in the context of race and immigration in the period following the Chinese exclusion law of 1882. Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panthers’ Promise to the People, Kekla Magoons’ book linking the Black Panther Party to the Black Lives Matter movement, is also a finalist. The winners in children’s literature, translated literature, poetry, non-fiction and fiction will be announced on November 17 at an online ceremony.

Two awards for all of his achievements will also be presented. Writer and teacher Karen Tei Yamashita will receive the Foundation’s Medal for Distinguished Contribution, and author and librarian Nancy Pearl will receive the Literary Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. Below is the full list of finalists. fiction non-fictional works Poetry Translated literature Youth literature

