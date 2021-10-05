Review: Franzen dreams big and goes deep, with ‘Crossroads’ | Entertainment

















By ROB MERRILL Associated Press

Carrefour, by Jonathan Franzen (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) Jonathan Franzen dreams big. His latest novel, Crossroads, arrives with a thud on the threshold of readers and will easily keep those doors open at 580 pages. The themes are monumental from the existence of God to our obligations to the family to the morality of war. It is also the first in a trilogy called, by aspiration, The Key to All Mythologies. But don’t let all the hype surrounding a Franzen novel overwhelm you before you read it. In many ways, this is Peak Franzen, with richly created characters, conflict, and plot. Crossroads introduces readers to the Hildebrandt family in the early 1970s. The patriarch, Russ, is a middle-aged associate pastor in a suburban Chicago church, with less than pure thoughts on a widowed parishioner in his congregation and a Younger rival in the clergy, Rick Ambrose, whose thriving youth group gives the novel its name. Russ’s wife Marion wonders if all the sacrifices she made to be a pastor’s wife were worth it. And their four children, from oldest to youngest, Clem, Becky, Perry and Judson are all swept along in one way or another by the swirling cultural winds of the decade. Despite their religious upbringing, or perhaps partly because of it, there are temptations around every turn, from drugs to premarital sex. And in typical Franzen fashion, we dig deep into all of the characters’ heads (with the exception of Judson, who at age 9 is mostly spared the inner monologue) as they navigate their lives. Introspection is sometimes dizzying. Just when a character convinces himself to do something, he reconsiders and the plot takes a new direction. That’s not to say that it all seems arbitrary. Franzen has a story to tell, it’s just a story about characters who don’t always know what they want. The title of the novel is more than just the name of the church’s youth group, after all.

