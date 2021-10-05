‘American Masters’ celebrates Rita Moreno | Culture & Leisure

If Rita Morenos’ life was a movie, you wouldn’t believe it. American Masters (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It. There are aspects of the life of the stars that unfold like the Hollywood musicals she was doing and other parts that belong to an Ingmar Bergman tragedy.

Never hesitating to share his opinions or discuss his feelings, Moreno doesn’t hesitate to point out the mixed benefits of making his dreams come true. Many times.

In an archival excerpt from a presidential honor, Barack Obama describes it as the American dream come true. But Moreno has other thoughts. In her childhood memories, arriving in New York City from Puerto Rico was a bit of a shock, a transition from a lush island with family and friends to a concrete jungle beset by freezing weather and neighbors. hostile.

His Hollywood desires were fulfilled with equally mixed emotions. Discovered as a teenager after a dance performance, she was taken to Louis B. Mayers’ penthouse accompanied by her mother, who had never taken the elevator before. His MGM contract would open doors for him but also expose him to horribly sexist movie moguls. She had a small role in Singin in the Rain but was largely reserved for native girls, wearing makeup she describes as the color of mud. Her self-esteem was so low after being raped by her agent, she didn’t report him. She didn’t even fire him.

Moreno was so convinced that she wouldn’t receive the Oscar for playing Anita in West Side Story that when she won she could only deliver, I can’t believe it, long considered the acceptance speech of the Shortest Oscars in History.

Morenos’ long affair with Marlon Brando traumatized her, resulting in a botched illegal abortion and attempted suicide. Her survival status influenced her personality and her feminist politics.

Finding rare meaningful roles after his Oscar, Moreno conquered other mediums, winning a Tony for The Ritz, reaching younger audiences with his role in The Electric Company, and recording a Grammy-winning album with the Muppets.

She is one of 16 performers to have won Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony (EGOT). With the possible exception of Jane Fonda, she might be the only actress to emerge in the old Hollywood studio era to triumph in the Netflix era of television as well. Moreno was an essential part of One Day at a Time, relaunched on Netflix by the equally timeless Norman Lear.

Moreno is fearless, almost uncomfortably, honest about the illusion of success. She even describes her long happy marriage as a marriage of sacrifice and sublimation towards a controlling man. When he died, grief quickly gave way to relief. It’s not exactly the Hollywood ending.

New to HGTV, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (8 p.m., TV-PG) focuses on family histories and treasured memories of attendees who hope to keep traditions alive while modernizing their homes.

Group of veterans may be linked to domestic terror on the FBI (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

A familiar face on The Resident (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

Cryptocurrency Can Be Murder on FBI: International (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Gavin and Izzy insist the sinkhole contains survivors on La Brea (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

Juneteenth inspires the celebrations on Our Kind of People (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

Musical return on the Hip-Hop Awards 2021 (8 p.m., BET, MTV2, VH1, TV-14).

A tough judge is found murdered on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Max finds a student science fair project a little too bright in New Amsterdam (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

Linda Tripp makes an appointment with the FBI as Monica feels like she’s being followed in Impeachment: American Crime Story (9:00 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

With film studios closed or destroyed by war, director Roberto Rossellini shot the documentary-style drama Rome, Open City (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), about anti-Nazi urban resistance at the end of the occupation. Considered the birth of the neorealist style of directors.

The Voice (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … Bachelor in Paradise (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ends its seventh season … Eclipso casts a shadow over Stargirl DCs (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG ) … Lena has mixed feelings about her magical skills on Supergirl (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

Jimmy Fallon hosts Queen Latifah, Kaitlyn Dever and Chris Stapleton on The Tonight Show (10:34 pm, NBC)… Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Alessandro Nivola, Anthony Doerr and Barrett Martin visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 pm) pm, NBC).