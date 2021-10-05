Entertainment
Hollywood union votes strike against networks
A Hollywood The film production union announced Monday that its members voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike against producers and network officials.
The International Alliance of Theater Employees union said the vote was passed over the weekend after 90% of eligible voters returned their ballots online, 99% of whom affirmed the strike, well exceeding the required 75% of eligible voters.
I hope the studios will see and understand the determination of our members, said Matthew Loeb, President of IATSE, in a declaration. The ball is in their yard. If they want to avoid a strike, they will go back to the bargaining table and make a reasonable offer to us.
DEMOCRATS SUPPORT WORKERS READY FOR HISTORIC STRIKE THAT WOULD CLOSE HOLLYWOOD
The union represents set builders, filmmakers, script coordinators, cameramen, makeup artists, props and editors, among others. The union represents 150,000 employees in the United States and Canada. However, only 60,000 in the United States are affected by the contracts and would withdraw.
The strike reportedly targets the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which has refused the union’s latest demands, including mandatory 10-hour rest periods between shifts, higher wages for production assistants and coordinators , and higher bonuses during long shoots without a meal break.
AMPTP has agreed to return to the negotiating table, where discussions will begin on Tuesday.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
The union has the support of several celebrities, including Jane fonda, Ben Stiller, Seth Rogen and Mindy Kaling. In addition, more than 100 members of Congress recently signed a letter urging producers to strike a deal.
If a strike is ordered, it will be the largest strike since World War II and would affect 43,000 workers in the Los Angeles area.
Washington Examiner Videos
Key words: New, To hit, Hollywood, California, Angels, Nation
Original author: Misty severi
Original location: Hollywood union votes strike against networks
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/hollywood-union-votes-strike-against-152200603.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]