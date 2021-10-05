Is the Korean series’ Squid game inspired by the Bollywood movie Luck?

Hyderabad: Korea’s new dramatic squid game is roughly similar to the 2009 Bollywood movie Luck, netizens say. The survival thriller, Squid game is a nine-part television series that revolves around destitute characters, who are drawn to simple children’s games to win the jackpot. moreover they die, if they fail to solve the games.

As soon as the series hit Netflix, B-town fans took to Twitter, began drawing a comparison between the two, claiming the series is an elaborate version of the film, starring Imran Khan, Shruti Hassan, who made his Bollywood debut. with the film, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Apparently the movie Luck has a similar plot in which a mob boss gives a group of people a chance to change their fortunes by offering a huge amount of money betting on deadly games.

Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad

Here’s what Twitterati has to say about the game Squid, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Much to our surprise, the Squid game series also stars Indian actor Anupam Tripathi as one of the main characters. The South Korean-based actor has revealed that he is familiar with the language, having spent 10 years in Korea as a student and a theater actor, a news site reported.

With the film going viral, even former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted about the Squid game, that he was looking forward to watching it.

His tweet reads: @ReedHastings and Ted Sarandos and the @Netflix crew are successful so often. Their internationalization strategy is not easy, and they make it work. Awesome and inspiring. (And I can’t wait to see the show.)