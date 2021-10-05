Actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is very active on social media and often shares return footage. On Monday, Babil shared a major comeback photo on his Instagram account of him with his father.

Babil captioned the photo as follows: “Maqbool ke bambi ke kisne haath dala?” The adorable photo has received several reactions from friends and fans of the actor.

In the photo, Babil, who is seen as a child, poses with her late father and actor Irrfan Khan. The photo dates from the year 2005 when Irrfan was shooting for his film Maqbool. Irrfan wears a black shirt, while baby Babil is seen in a white outfit.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after fighting a two-year battle with cancer. Babil and his mother Sutapa often share previously unseen photos of the family on their social media, giving insight into the late actor’s private life.

Babil is set to enter industry with Netflixs acting debut, reports say Chateau in front of Tripti Dimri. The project is supported by Anushka Sharma. On top of that, Babil has another film in its pipeline even before its first film is released. He will soon be featured in the untitled Shoojit Sircars project.

