Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was the primary beneficiary of a trust created in New Zealand by his mother-in-law. It would appear that the records show that the trust had a bank account in Switzerland and owned an offshore company registered in the British Virgin Islands and that Jackie had made substantial contributions to the trust.

A massive leak of financial documents was published on Sunday by numerous news agencies, linking several public figures to secret reserves of wealth. According to reports, Ayesha Shroff’s mother, Claudia Dutt, formed the Media Trust, registered with the London Fiduciary Trust Company Limited (LFTC) in New Zealand on November 29, 2005. The trust was reportedly terminated eight years later. .

The report also states that Jackie and Ayesha’s children, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff, are the other two beneficiaries. He also said Jackie wished to be “considered the primary beneficiary while she was alive and her needs should be paramount”.

Although the records do not mention how much Shroff paid, it does show that the trust held an account at a private Swiss bank that was closed in 2013.

Apparently, when Ayesha was asked about it, she denied knowing anything about the same. She said her mother died ten years ago and that she was a Belgian citizen and not an Indian.

