It’s almost time for the Spree! Ten days of music, comedy and entertainment arrive at Paisley from Thursday

Paisleys’ music and folk art festival The Spree returns this week with an exceptional ten-day lineup.

The Twilight Sad, Arab Strap, The Bluebells, The Rezillos, Michael Rother, Nick Lowe, Kathryn Joseph and Retro Video Club are just a few of the best bands to come to the fast growing festival, now in its ninth year. , starting at October. 7 to 16.

Organized by the Renfrewshire Council, The Spree has helped make Paisley one of Scotland’s premier cultural destinations for major events.

This year’s festival is programmed by Regular Music, with performances staged in the fabulous spiegeltent on Bridge Street in Paisley town center.

The opening night of Thursday 7 will see Michel rother , founding member of the influential German electronic groups Neu! and Harmonia, perform songs of acts and solo works that inspired David Bowie, Brian Eno, Radiohead and Primal Scream.





One of Scotland’s favorites and still Young at heart, Hyacinths will entertain the Spiegeltent crowd on October 8th.

Arab Strap , the pioneering Falkirk duo of Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton, present two unique and stripped-down shows at the festival on October 9.

The headmaster of British rock, Nick lowe , has been performing for 40 years but is as fresh today as when he first took the stage. Hell be in the Spiegeltent on October 10 with a special solo performance.

Catherine Joseph, who won the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year award in 2015, performs songs from his critically acclaimed work on October 11.

Independent rockers Retro video club started performing together in 2015 and capacity concerts, festivals, support slots and European performances have mushroomed ever since. Fans can see them rocking the Spiegeltent on October 12.

Famous for their notoriously loud live performances, The sad twilight will present two very special stripped-down shows at La Spree, not to be missed on October 14th and 15th.

Finally, the festival ends on Saturday 16 when The Rézillos bring their mix of punk back to Paisley, a town famous for its legendary punk scene.

A number of shows are already sold out but there is still time to get their hands on the last remaining tickets for the others at www.thespree.co.uk or on the door of the spiegeltent.

Louisa Mahon, Head of Events, Marketing and Communications for the Renfrewshire Council, said: We are delighted to welcome The Spree again this year as the festival was greatly missed in 2020.

The event has grown steadily every year since its launch in 2012 and has become a staple on the Scottish festival map, drawing music fans from across the country to Paisley.







It’s great to be able to enjoy live music together in one place again. We have worked hard to keep festival goers safe at our events and look forward to welcoming everyone for this year, an exciting lineup of fantastic artists over the ten days.

The Spree Festival has received financial support from the Scotlands Events Recovery Fund, set up by EventScotland in collaboration with the Scottish Government to help the Scottish events sector plan and organize events in response to Covid-19.

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events at VisitScotlands, said: Scotland is the perfect venue for events, and it’s great to have The Spree back in 2021. Events play an important role in our communities by bringing social and economic changes, and EventScotland is delighted to support the return of the festival through the Scotlands Events Recovery Fund.

The organizers have assembled a fantastic selection of artists throughout the ten day program, offering everyone to come and enjoy in a safe and welcoming environment.

The popular Wee Spree children’s activity program will also take place as part of the main Spree festival. From music and dance lessons, circus techniques and comedy to interactive workshops and Disney dance movies, there is something for the whole family to enjoy during the October vacation. Tickets for these events are on sale now.

Additionally, the marginal Spree for All festival returns in 2021, with local talent performing in towns and villages across Renfrewshire. Music lovers can enjoy live music at local venues in Renfrew, Houston, Kilbarchan, Bridge of Weir, Howwood and Johnstone, as well as a busy schedule at the Paisleys Bungalow Bar and many other venues around the city.

See full listings on The Spree Festival website at www.thespree.co.uk

