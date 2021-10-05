Who is Sameer Wankhede? BCN officer who severed ties to Bollywood drugs





Sameer Wankhede, Area Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (BCN), drew a lot of attention to the operation in which the BCN raided a rave party organized on a cruise ship in Mumbai and arrested Shahrukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. The NCB later arrested Aryan Khan and allegedly recovered drugs in his lens case. Officer Wankhede is no newbie to high-level investigations. He also investigated the Sushant Singh Rajput case after the drug angle came to light and probed Rhea Chakraborty and others involved in the case. Sameer Wankhede, a 2008 IRS-C & CE Batch Agent, previously served as the Joint Director of Revenue Intelligence in Mumbai. He also held the post of Additional SP at the NIA and Deputy Commissioner at the IAU. Wankhede’s first assignment was as a customs officer at Mumbai Airport. He was also honored by the Union Home Office with the price exceptional survey for the year 2021. Sameer Wankhede’s team seized drugs worth Rs 17,000 crore during the last two years of investigation. According to reports, Wankhede has also filed a complaint against more than 2,000 celebrities for non-payment of customs taxes. Sameer Wankhede also grabbed Mika Singh with foreign currency at Mumbai Airport in 2013 and raided the homes of many Bollywood celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi, Ram Gopal Varma. Meanwhile, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is married to Marathi actress Kranti Redkar who also starred in the 2003 Bollywood film “Gangajal” with Ajay Devgan. Asked about recent raids by her husband, Kranti Redkar noted, “Sameer has always been a hard worker. His operations and cases were there even before too. Today he is dealing with drug detection cases related to Bollywood which is why he is in the spotlight. I give him his space when investigating or working on operations. I never ask him what happened, how it happened because I respect the secrecy of his work. I take care of everything at home, which is why he can concentrate more on his business. After the raid on the cruise ship rave party, the NCB seized a huge amount of narcotics and detained 10 people. The ship was supposedly going from Mumbai to Goa. 80 thousand rupees. According to sources, Mumbai area manager Sameer Wankhede and other NCB officials acted on intelligence and boarded the ship as normal passengers and conducted the operation. After the raid, there were allegations that Wankhede selectively targets Aryan Khan. However, he noted in a press release, we are not targeting anyone at all. We have nothing against him. We have arrested over 300 people in the past 10 months. Of these, at most, there would be around 4 to 5 known people. How can you tell we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the past year are hardened drug-related criminals.

