Daniel Craig explains why you should see ‘No Time to Die’ at the theater





Still, Craig hopes audiences will see his film in theaters.

“A Bond movie that goes to theaters is kind of low on the priority list, but that’s where they belong,” Craig told CNN. “That’s where movies like this belong, where all movies belong in my opinion. We’re usually a very social species and we have to have a few experiences together.”

It was bittersweet for the cast and crew of the 25th Bond film.

Director Cary Fukunaga said this was Craig’s last outing as the spy added to what was already an intense gig given that Fukunaga stepped in after Danny Boyle stepped down as director .

“Being Daniel’s last movie, being something as big as the Bond franchise, it’s probably the biggest movie I’ll ever make,” Fukunaga said. “And then have to wait a year and a half to show it to the world [because of the pandemic]. There are so many “firsts” and “more” that all of those boxes are checked. “ One of the first was British actress Lashana Lynch, who plays Nomi and makes history as 007’s first black woman. Lynch has said that at times she has to part ways “as a fan” while playing alongside Craig, whose acting she greatly admires. As for the ongoing campaign to launch a Color Tie, Lynch said she believes the character can “go in any direction.” “I think when you recast something that was ultimately white for the duration, to start any black man, Asian man, mixed race man, you’d focus on his color and that’s not a conversation that I especially want to have it, “she said. “If they were to throw a black man, for example, I hope inside that he turns out he’s black, but he’s James Bond.” No matter who steps in, there will be big shoes to fill, according to Rami Malek, who plays the film’s villain, Lyutsifer Safin. “The best thing you can have as an actor on set is to find someone who cares as much as this man,” Malek said, pointing to Craig. “He sets the tone for everyone. It’s exceptional. What strikes me is this level of human exception that he puts not only in the character, but also in the cast and crew.” “It’s uplifting, it’s inspiring and it’s just an absolute pleasure to be a part of this man’s story in any way,” Malek added. “No Time to Die” hits theaters Friday.

