Entertainment
Russian actor flies off to make film on the International Space Station
The set for actress Yulia Peresild’s next film has limited severity and is constantly moving at a speed of 5 miles per second, but it offers incredible views.
The Russian actor reached the International space station Tuesday morning, Eastern Time, with other crew members of Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft veteran, cosmonaut Roscosmos Anton Shkaplerov and film producer Klim Shipenko.
The crew travels to the ISS to film parts of a film titled The challenge. According to The New York Times, the film will be the first fictional feature film shot in space. The movie will say the story of a russian doctor who rushes to save the life of a cosmonaut aboard the International Space Station.
The crew safely reached orbit after launching at 4:55 a.m.ET from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. They made a three-hour flight in two orbits to reach the International Space Station, NASA reports.
You can watch the spacecraft dock with the station’s Rassvet module through NASA television coverage on the agency’s website. website, or below.
The hatches between the Soyuz spacecraft and the station will open approximately two hours after the ship is docked, allowing the Soyuz crew to join others already staying at the ISS. NASA will have live coverage available.
Peresild and Shipenko will stay on the space station for 12 days before returning to Earth, with Shkaplerov scheduled to stay until next March.
The film crew may find it easy to find space to film on board the station at 356 feet long, it is about the size of a football field.
According to NASA, the ISS has six dormitories, two bathrooms, a gym, and a window with a 360-degree view.
Commercial space travel is booming the first fully civilian crew successfully reached orbit earlier this year.
Peresild isn’t the only actor visiting space this month. William Shatner to join the crew from Blue Origin’s New Shepard for a space flight on October 12. Shatner played the role of Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek and at 90, he will become the oldest person to have flown in space, according to Blue Origin.
Hollywood May Reach Low Earth Orbit Soon: Last year, NASA administrator at the time, the agency confirmed that the agency was looking to work with Tom Cruise on a future film shot in space.
This story originally published in the Morning edition live blog.
