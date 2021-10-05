Hollywood movie about Boston Strangler to start filming in Boston in December

A new film about the Boston Strangler is set to begin filming in the area later this year, adding another chapter to the Boston crime film canon.
20th Century Studios will begin filming Boston Strangler in the Boston area in December, with scenes shot in both Boston and neighboring towns, according to a source close to the production.
Boston Strangler will tell the story of Loretta McLaughlin, a journalist who first linked a series of Boston murders in the 1960s while working at the Boston American record, according to the source.
McLaughlin, who later became the editor of the editorial page of The Boston Globe, wrote a four-part series on the murders with a colleague American record reporter Jean Cole who first gave the killer the nickname Boston Strangler.
Reports by Cole and McLaughlins helped spark public interest in the murders, with authorities ultimately identifying 13 women murdered between 1962 and 1964 as victims of the Strangler. In 1967, Albert DeSalvo who confessed to being the Boston Strangler was sentenced to life in prison, and was subsequently killed by a fellow inmate in 1973.
Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean) will play McLaughlin, while Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights) will direct.
Using the American record reporters as the main characters of Boston Strangler is reminiscent of Zodiac, the 2007 David Fincher film that followed the journey of two Chronicle of San Francisco reporters (Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal) as they tried to identify the Zodiac Killer terrorizing the Bay Area in the 1960s.
Boston Strangler will become at least the fourth infamous murder film. The most notable of them, released in 1968, starred Tony Curtis (Some Like It Hot) as DeSalvo, along with Henry Fonda (On Golden Pond) and George Kennedy (Cool Hand Luke).
Boston Strangler will likely begin filming during a relatively quiet period in the local film industry after one of the busiest times in recent memory. Films currently in production which will be finished or will be about to finish when Strangler starts firing, including Fiery, a musical starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer; Salems Lot, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel starring Alfre Woodard (12 years slave), Bill Camp (Joker), Spencer Treat Clark (Animal Kingdom) and Pilou Asbk (Game of Thrones); and I want to dance with someone a biopic of Whitney Houston with Naomi Ackie (Star Wars), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Clarke Peters (The Wire) and Stanley Tucci (Spotlight).