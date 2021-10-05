Meet Sameer Wankhade, the BCN officer who led most drug seizures in Bollywood





The high-profile drug raid aboard a luxury ship off the coast of Mumbai and the subsequent arrests, including that of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, brought a young officer back to light of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sameer Wankhade, the NCB area manager, is known for his crucial investigations into alleged Bollywood ties to the drug mafia. Sameer had investigated the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case and interviewed actor Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik. The officer arrested Armaan Kohli and grilled several celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sharaddha Kapoor in separate narcotics cases. I give him his space when investigating or working on operations. I never ask him what happened, how it happened because I respect the secrecy of his work. I take care of everything at home, which is why he can concentrate more on his business, ”Sameer’s wife Kranti Redkar told the India time. Kranti, a Marathi actor, married Sameer on March 29, 2017. She gave birth to twins in December 2018. I am so proud that Sameer is sacrificing his personal life, his children and his family for the nation, Kranti told the newspaper. The NCB dismantled a drug party aboard a cruise ship bound for Goa off the coast of Mumbai and arrested Aryan and seven others on Sunday. The NCB team, led by Sameer, raided the ship on Saturday evening based on reports that a party was planned on board. Detectives seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 ecstasy pills and Rs 1.33 lakh. Since Aryan’s arrest, there have been allegations from some corners that Sameer’s team was trying to target Shah Rukh Khan. Sameer, however, refuted the allegations and said most of those arrested in the past year were die-hard drug-related criminals. We have arrested over 300 people in the past 10 months. Of these, at most, there would be around 4 to 5 known people. How can you tell we’re targeting someone? He asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2021/10/05/meet-sameer-wankhade-the-ncb-officer-who-led-most-of-bollywoods-drug-busts.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos