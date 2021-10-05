Entertainment
Fall, Halloween events for everyone in Alachua County
October has arrived and Alachua County offers a number of family, spooky, and charitable events for locals and visitors alike.
Whether you’re looking for screams and haunting horror, delicious treats, the perfect carving pumpkin, or a worthy patch for your social media feed, there’s something for everyone.
Here’s a look at the fall 2021 festivities in and around Gainesville. Most take place outdoors and have been for years before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following:Upcoming Gainesville Entertainment Week
See also:Gainesville Scenes Calendar: Fun Activities to Do This Week
Pumpkin patches
Abiding Savior Lutheran Youth Pumpkin Patch
Appointment: ongoing until October 31
Hours: Sunday-Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Site: 9700 W. Newberry Road, Gainesville
To do: The patch offers a variety of different colored pumpkins for sale, as well as a few photo opportunities and free train rides for the kids on the weekends. The money raised helps fund the service work of the church’s youth group.
Alachua Pumpkin Patchby First United Methodist Churchof Alachua
Appointment: Until October 31 or until the pumpkins run out
Hours: Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Site: 14805 NW 140th St., Alachua
To do: In the patch’s 21st year of activity, choose your own pumpkin or try the church’s homemade pumpkin bread, which also has a gluten-free version for sale. Profits benefit the UMC youth group and missionary work, according to Pastor Augie Allen.
Buy a Pumpkin Feed a Child by Gainesville Church of God
Appointment: ongoing until October 31
Hours: The patch is open Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Activities are open from Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Site: 7003 NW 39thAve., Gainesville
To do: The event offers activities for kids, photo opportunities, outdoor games and a giant slide in a safe family environment, according to its website. There are also pumpkins, pumpkin bread, Guatemalan coffee, food, drink and cotton candy for sale. All proceeds go directly to help feed children and families in Gainesville, Guatemala and other areas.
Autumn Festivities
Appointment: weekends from Oct. 8 to Nov. 7
Hours: Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Site: 22480 N. US Highway 441, Micanopy
To do: Take a hay walk, visit farm animals, try putt-putt golf and archery, and see the crop maze, hay fort, pumpkin patch and more. Treats are also available at the Feed Trough and Nanas Bake Shop and Country Store dealerships. Admission is $ 12.50 for all ages 4 and up and includes all activities, according to Coon Hollo’s voicemail.
Appointment: ongoing until November 7
Hours: Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Site: 18005 NW 190thAve., High Springs
To do: Hollow Oaks features a corn maze, a hay walk that becomes haunted after dark, and smaller kids’ games and activities like beanbag toss, mini maze, pumpkin bowling and more, according to its website. Admission is $ 10 for children ages 4 to 12 and $ 12 for ages 13 and over.
Newberry Cornfield Maze at Hodge Farm
Appointment: In progress until October 30
Hours: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Site: 20015 W. Newberry Road, Newberry
To do: Hodge Farm has a family corn maze by day that quickly turns into a night terror. There’s also a hay walk with walking dead, a haunted house, a children’s play area, a bull ride, and human hamster balls. General admission, which includes the Corn Maze and Haunted House, costs $ 20. Children ages 3 to 10 pay $ 10, according to the farm’s website.
Peanut Patches and Corn Maze Halloween Festival
Appointment: ongoing until Oct. 31
Hours: Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Site: 8656 SW 75th St., Gainesville
To do: Peanut Patch and Corn Maze has a variety of attractions including hay rides, haunted house, corn maze that gets spooky after dark, food stall, corn hole, train barrels and more. General admission costs $ 10 for 4-year-olds. $ 10 and $ 15 for adults. Only cash is accepted, according to the festival site.
Roger’s Farm Fall Festival and Corn Maze
Appointment: ongoing until October 31
Hours: Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Site: 3831 NW 156th Ave., Gainesville
To do: Roger’sFarm offers a multitude of activities, such as a foam cannon, hay walks, a corn maze, a spooky trail that becomes haunted at night, a bouncy house, a pumpkin, feeding and cuddling. animals, human hamster wheels and more, according to its website. There will also be a range of food trucks. Admission costs $ 10 for adults and children ages 3 and up. Discounts are available for seniors and military personnel with ID.
Other
Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention Parks & Spooks
Appointment: 30 oct.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Site: 811 S. Main St., Gainesville
To do: The museum offers a full day of Halloween fun with educational games, crafts, demonstrations and sensory activities. Children 17 and under enter in costume for free and will have full access to the exhibits.
Santa Fe College Educational Zoo and Police DepartmentGhost, Goblin, and Grocery Collecting
Appointment: ongoing until October 31
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the zoo or at any time at the police department
Location: 3000 NW 83rd St. Building Z, Gainesville
To do: SF typically hosts its annual Boo at the Zoo event for Halloween, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the college is waiving the party for the second year in a row. However, it still organizes the Food Drive, which regularly collects more than 5,000 non-perishable items for local food banks, according to its website. Each non-perishable item donated to the zoo represents $ 1 off daily same-day admission. The food will support Saints FoodShare and Catholic Charities at Gainesville College.
Sources
2/ https://www.gainesville.com/story/news/2021/10/04/fall-halloween-events-everyone-alachua-county/5989624001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]