Fall, Halloween events for everyone in Alachua County

October has arrived and Alachua County offers a number of family, spooky, and charitable events for locals and visitors alike.

Whether you’re looking for screams and haunting horror, delicious treats, the perfect carving pumpkin, or a worthy patch for your social media feed, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a look at the fall 2021 festivities in and around Gainesville. Most take place outdoors and have been for years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pumpkin patches

Abiding Savior Lutheran Youth Pumpkin Patch

Appointment: ongoing until October 31

Hours: Sunday-Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Site: 9700 W. Newberry Road, Gainesville

To do: The patch offers a variety of different colored pumpkins for sale, as well as a few photo opportunities and free train rides for the kids on the weekends. The money raised helps fund the service work of the church’s youth group.

Alachua Pumpkin Patchby First United Methodist Churchof Alachua

Appointment: Until October 31 or until the pumpkins run out

Hours: Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Site: 14805 NW 140th St., Alachua

To do: In the patch’s 21st year of activity, choose your own pumpkin or try the church’s homemade pumpkin bread, which also has a gluten-free version for sale. Profits benefit the UMC youth group and missionary work, according to Pastor Augie Allen.

Buy a Pumpkin Feed a Child by Gainesville Church of God

Appointment: ongoing until October 31

Hours: The patch is open Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Activities are open from Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Site: 7003 NW 39thAve., Gainesville

To do: The event offers activities for kids, photo opportunities, outdoor games and a giant slide in a safe family environment, according to its website. There are also pumpkins, pumpkin bread, Guatemalan coffee, food, drink and cotton candy for sale. All proceeds go directly to help feed children and families in Gainesville, Guatemala and other areas.

Autumn Festivities

Coon Hollo Fall Festival

Appointment: weekends from Oct. 8 to Nov. 7

Hours: Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Site: 22480 N. US Highway 441, Micanopy

To do: Take a hay walk, visit farm animals, try putt-putt golf and archery, and see the crop maze, hay fort, pumpkin patch and more. Treats are also available at the Feed Trough and Nanas Bake Shop and Country Store dealerships. Admission is $ 12.50 for all ages 4 and up and includes all activities, according to Coon Hollo’s voicemail.

Hollow Oaks Corn Maze

Appointment: ongoing until November 7

Hours: Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Site: 18005 NW 190thAve., High Springs

To do: Hollow Oaks features a corn maze, a hay walk that becomes haunted after dark, and smaller kids’ games and activities like beanbag toss, mini maze, pumpkin bowling and more, according to its website. Admission is $ 10 for children ages 4 to 12 and $ 12 for ages 13 and over.

Newberry Cornfield Maze at Hodge Farm

Appointment: In progress until October 30

Hours: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Site: 20015 W. Newberry Road, Newberry

To do: Hodge Farm has a family corn maze by day that quickly turns into a night terror. There’s also a hay walk with walking dead, a haunted house, a children’s play area, a bull ride, and human hamster balls. General admission, which includes the Corn Maze and Haunted House, costs $ 20. Children ages 3 to 10 pay $ 10, according to the farm’s website.

Peanut Patches and Corn Maze Halloween Festival

Appointment: ongoing until Oct. 31

Hours: Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Site: 8656 SW 75th St., Gainesville

To do: Peanut Patch and Corn Maze has a variety of attractions including hay rides, haunted house, corn maze that gets spooky after dark, food stall, corn hole, train barrels and more. General admission costs $ 10 for 4-year-olds. $ 10 and $ 15 for adults. Only cash is accepted, according to the festival site.

Roger’s Farm Fall Festival and Corn Maze

Appointment: ongoing until October 31

Hours: Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Site: 3831 NW 156th Ave., Gainesville

To do: Roger’sFarm offers a multitude of activities, such as a foam cannon, hay walks, a corn maze, a spooky trail that becomes haunted at night, a bouncy house, a pumpkin, feeding and cuddling. animals, human hamster wheels and more, according to its website. There will also be a range of food trucks. Admission costs $ 10 for adults and children ages 3 and up. Discounts are available for seniors and military personnel with ID.

Other

Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention Parks & Spooks

Appointment: 30 oct.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Site: 811 S. Main St., Gainesville

To do: The museum offers a full day of Halloween fun with educational games, crafts, demonstrations and sensory activities. Children 17 and under enter in costume for free and will have full access to the exhibits.

Santa Fe College Educational Zoo and Police DepartmentGhost, Goblin, and Grocery Collecting

Appointment: ongoing until October 31

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the zoo or at any time at the police department

Location: 3000 NW 83rd St. Building Z, Gainesville

To do: SF typically hosts its annual Boo at the Zoo event for Halloween, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the college is waiving the party for the second year in a row. However, it still organizes the Food Drive, which regularly collects more than 5,000 non-perishable items for local food banks, according to its website. Each non-perishable item donated to the zoo represents $ 1 off daily same-day admission. The food will support Saints FoodShare and Catholic Charities at Gainesville College.