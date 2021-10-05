No plans to be part of Bollywood; I want a farewell match in Chennai: Dhoni





Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni said on Wednesday that he wouldn’t like to be a part of any Bollywood films in the future, but would like to stick with its brand approvals. Dhoni has said he would like to play his farewell match in Chennai, hinting at a possible post-pandemic season in India with Team IPL. Responding to a question during the celebration of India Cements 75 years on the announcement of the retirement without a farewell match on August 15 last year, the former captain of the Indian team and mentor of the team for the 2021 T20 World Cup said: “It can’t be a better day than this. When it comes to farewell you can always come and watch me play for CSK and it can be my farewell match. So you will always have the opportunity to say goodbye to me. Hope I will come to Chennai and play my last game there and meet all the fans. Mr. S. Dhoni also holds the position of Vice President (Marketing) of Indian Cements. He said that while he would like to continue with the publicity assignments, there are no plans to be a part of Bollywood. “Bollywood is not my cup of tea. As far as the ads go, I’m happy to do that. When it comes to cinema, I think it’s a very hard job and very difficult to manage. I would let the movie stars do it. I prefer to stick to cricket and the most I can play will be through advertisements, nothing more, ”he said. Dhoni’s brand value has remained even after his retirement and supports major brands such as Cars24, Colgate, GoDaddy, Bharat Matrimony, Mastercard India, Netmeds.com, Dream11, Reebok, Exide Life Insurance, Pepsico, Boost, Aircel and TVS Motors. According to media reports, when he retired he was supporting around 25 brands, which have grown to 35 now. According to a report by the Indian Institute of Human Marks (IIHB), former Indian captain and Ranveer Singh were the most recalled brand ambassadors for IPL 2021. He is also estimated to have a net worth of between Rs 750-800 crore according to media reports. Asked about his time in the Indian Army, Dhoni said, “I had a very pleasant time with the Indian Army. I feel really motivated. When I go there, I feel motivated when I see them. They always have a smile on their face regardless of the condition. It was a motivator for me. Dhoni, who led his team to victory in three ICC world tournaments, had unexpectedly announced his retirement on August 15, 2020 via an Instagram post. “Thank you very much for your support throughout. From 19:29, consider me as Retired ”, he had declared.

