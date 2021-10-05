Perspectives: Here’s what it’s like to work as a ScareHouse Haunt actor

TThe secret weapon behind any good haunted actor, I’ve learned, is proper hydration.

Of course, you must be scary – or at least surprising. And you’d better spend a few hours in a misty, dark environment littered with scenes of chaos.

No matter how devoted you are to the macabre, however, everything will fall apart if you don’t get enough water.

I’ve always wanted to work in a haunted attraction. I’ve been a staunch fan since I was a teenager – an obsession that only grew into adulthood – and to think crossing to scare seemed like fun. I put it off for years, citing scheduling issues; Finally, with some normal obligations still disrupted, I decided to commit to the 2021 season.

While some attractions will take just about anyone who wants to hide and hide in a corner, the ScareHouse cast are paid employees, so my journey into this particular dark realm began with a formal audition. After a brief interview (in which I tried to find reasons why I would be a good performer, beyond just loving scary stuff), I was taken to a fully lit section of the attraction – a zombie-infested convenience store – and says to try and scare people who walked through.

I tried to think about what makes me jump on a haunted attraction. Usually I thought is when something big and intimidating very suddenly appears. I crouched in a corner, hoping to move quickly towards my targets without tripping over my own feet.

The pair of fake customers turned a corner. I jumped to my feet, stretching to my full height with outstretched arms, rushing towards them. They stepped back in surprise.

I thought it was good.

After being formally integrated, I was invited to an opening orientation session. I figured the session would contain lessons on the psychology of fear and better haunting strategies – and, to be clear, we were given plenty of instruction on the right and wrong ways to approach clients.

Even then, however, the emphasis was firmly on caring for our voices and bodies. Topics included stretching, the right clothes and footwear, the rhythm of your energy throughout a long night – and, always, hydration.

I have now spent four nights inside the attraction, and the admonitions make perfect sense. Working in a haunted attraction is a battle of endurance; for four to seven hours you will be on your feet, moving quickly and often erratically. You have to perform your actions with care – you are supposed to scare people, not accidentally fall into them – and precisely, so as not to damage the elaborate settings around you. Most importantly, you can’t just scream; If you start yelling at customers at the top of your lungs, you’ll be hoarse in under an hour and completely off by the end of the night.

And you have to start again tomorrow.

This is why hydration is so important; Besides keeping you from passing out (it can get hot under these costumes), you need plenty of water to keep your vocal cords functioning throughout the weekend. If you don’t have a voice or energy, it’s hard to scare people.

Do you need to be inherently scary? Not really. You can find ways to scare people even if you are the happiest person in the neighborhood. Do you need to stay hydrated no matter what? Oh yes.

I’m especially impressed with ScareHouse regulars – like Tom Smith, pictured above in his fan favorite “Creepo the Clown” outfit – who make it up night after night, year after year. Some artists, like Smith, have been around for most of the attraction’s 20-year life. It is exhausting and trying work; I’m exhausted after a full weekend. I can’t imagine mastering the demands of the job so much that you can come back for years to come.

Yet: It’s a lot of fun. Few times in life are as satisfying as having a client collapse in fear – not just backing up or backing up, but briefly falling to the ground in shock. I will be there for the rest of the season, perfecting my approach and my timing.

But above all, stay hydrated.