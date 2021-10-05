Entertainment
Perspectives: Here’s what it’s like to work as a ScareHouse Haunt actor
TThe secret weapon behind any good haunted actor, I’ve learned, is proper hydration.
Of course, you must be scary – or at least surprising. And you’d better spend a few hours in a misty, dark environment littered with scenes of chaos.
No matter how devoted you are to the macabre, however, everything will fall apart if you don’t get enough water.
I’ve always wanted to work in a haunted attraction. I’ve been a staunch fan since I was a teenager – an obsession that only grew into adulthood – and to think crossing to scare seemed like fun. I put it off for years, citing scheduling issues; Finally, with some normal obligations still disrupted, I decided to commit to the 2021 season.
While some attractions will take just about anyone who wants to hide and hide in a corner, the ScareHouse cast are paid employees, so my journey into this particular dark realm began with a formal audition. After a brief interview (in which I tried to find reasons why I would be a good performer, beyond just loving scary stuff), I was taken to a fully lit section of the attraction – a zombie-infested convenience store – and says to try and scare people who walked through.
I tried to think about what makes me jump on a haunted attraction. Usually I thought is when something big and intimidating very suddenly appears. I crouched in a corner, hoping to move quickly towards my targets without tripping over my own feet.
The pair of fake customers turned a corner. I jumped to my feet, stretching to my full height with outstretched arms, rushing towards them. They stepped back in surprise.
I thought it was good.
After being formally integrated, I was invited to an opening orientation session. I figured the session would contain lessons on the psychology of fear and better haunting strategies – and, to be clear, we were given plenty of instruction on the right and wrong ways to approach clients.
Even then, however, the emphasis was firmly on caring for our voices and bodies. Topics included stretching, the right clothes and footwear, the rhythm of your energy throughout a long night – and, always, hydration.
I have now spent four nights inside the attraction, and the admonitions make perfect sense. Working in a haunted attraction is a battle of endurance; for four to seven hours you will be on your feet, moving quickly and often erratically. You have to perform your actions with care – you are supposed to scare people, not accidentally fall into them – and precisely, so as not to damage the elaborate settings around you. Most importantly, you can’t just scream; If you start yelling at customers at the top of your lungs, you’ll be hoarse in under an hour and completely off by the end of the night.
And you have to start again tomorrow.
This is why hydration is so important; Besides keeping you from passing out (it can get hot under these costumes), you need plenty of water to keep your vocal cords functioning throughout the weekend. If you don’t have a voice or energy, it’s hard to scare people.
Do you need to be inherently scary? Not really. You can find ways to scare people even if you are the happiest person in the neighborhood. Do you need to stay hydrated no matter what? Oh yes.
I’m especially impressed with ScareHouse regulars – like Tom Smith, pictured above in his fan favorite “Creepo the Clown” outfit – who make it up night after night, year after year. Some artists, like Smith, have been around for most of the attraction’s 20-year life. It is exhausting and trying work; I’m exhausted after a full weekend. I can’t imagine mastering the demands of the job so much that you can come back for years to come.
Yet: It’s a lot of fun. Few times in life are as satisfying as having a client collapse in fear – not just backing up or backing up, but briefly falling to the ground in shock. I will be there for the rest of the season, perfecting my approach and my timing.
But above all, stay hydrated.
Sources
2/ https://www.pittsburghmagazine.com/perspectives-heres-what-its-like-to-work-as-a-scarehouse-haunt-actor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]