The 50 best restaurants in the world 2021: complete list of winners





Three Michelin-starred Ren Redzepis, Noma once again topped the list of the world’s 50 best restaurants, a publication that draws perpetual criticism for favoring Eurocentric, male-run tasting menu places that have sent the expensive tasting menu. only Noma in Copenhagen topped the list four times. Nomas’ victory comes as all other previous number one restaurants have been disqualified from the list this year. But because Noma is in fact a new Noma, it opened in its current location in February 2018 with a tasting menu that now changes several times a year, the victories of 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 don’t count. Now that Noma 2.0 has won, it should actually be taken off the list next year, unless Ren Redzepi does another reboot, or unless the 50 Best organization changes its rules again. The results were announced during a live ceremony in Antwerp, Belgium. Another Copenhagen tasting menu restaurant, Geranium, took second place. This is the first list of the 50 best restaurants in the world since the start of the pandemic. Votes for the 2021 list take into account the votes cast for the 2020 list as well as a March 2021 refresh vote, in which voters could cast new votes, but only for restaurants in their own region. Throughout the 19 editions of the annual list, only European or North American restaurants held the top restaurant spot. The top spot has never gone to a South American or Asian restaurant, and there is no current restaurant on the list anywhere in the Middle East. (The organization plans to launch a regional list covering the Middle East and North Africa in 2022.) The only restaurant in mainland China, the most populous country in the world, is a $ 900 tasting menu run by a Frenchman, a reality that has lasted true for more than half a decade, although the president, a Cantonese from Hong Kong, has managed to climb to 10th place this year. There are no restaurants on the list in India, a country of 1.38 billion people. Africa’s only restaurant, a continent of 1.28 billion people, is a South African seafood restaurant run by chef Kobus van der Merwe. The list is committed to ensuring gender parity among its more than 1,000 judges, although the impact of this decision on the composition of the list is unclear. Overall, the Top 50 list included just four restaurants run by female chefs, one down from last year following the departure of chef Daniela Soto-Innes from Enrique Olveras Cosme to New York. A number of sites have co-owners who are female, including SingleThread in Healdsburg, California, and Atomix in New York City. Cosme remained the top-ranked American restaurant at No. 22, followed by good at n ° 28, Single wire at n ° 37, Atomix at n ° 43, and The Bernardin at n ° 44, and Atelier Crenn at # 48. Restaurants in Europe and the UK made up the bulk of the available niches, while the US took up the most space for an individual country on the list. Voters, often courted by tourist offices, are still not required to pay for their meals. The list of the 50 best restaurants in the world 2021 1. Noma (Copenhagen, Denmark) 2. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark) 3. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain) 4. Central (Lima, Peru) 5. Enjoy (Barcelona, ​​Spain) 6. Frantzn (Stockholm, Sweden) 7. Maido (Lima, Peru) 8. Odette (Singapore) 9. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico) 10. The President (Hong Kong, China) 11. Den (Tokyo, Japan) 12. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria) 13. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina) 14. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain) 15. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy) 16. Elkano (Getaria, Spain) 17. La Casa do Porco (So Paulo, Brazil) 18. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy) 19. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan) 20. Divergence (Madrid, Spain) 21. Hia Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia) 22. Cosme (New York, United States) 23. Arpge (Paris) 24. Septime (Paris, France) 25. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia) 26. The Calandre (Rubano, Italy) 27. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico) 28. Benu (San Francisco, United States) 29. Reale (Castel di Sangre, Italy) 30. Twins Garden (Moscow, Russia) 31. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany) 32. The Clove Club (London, United Kingdom) 33. Lyles (London, United Kingdom) 34. Burnt Ends (Singapore) 35. Ultraviolet (Shanghai, China) 36. Hof Van Cleve (Belgium) 37. SingleThread (Healdsburg, United States) 38. Borago (Santiago, Chile) 39. Florilge (Tokyo, Japan) 40. Suhring (Bangkok, Thailand) 41. Allno (Paris, France) 42. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal) 43. Atomix (New York, United States) 44. Le Bernardin (New York, United States) 45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany) 46. ​​Léo (Bogot, Colombia) 47. Maaemo (Oslo, Norway) 48. Atelier Crenn (San Francisco, United States) 49. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain) 50. Wolfgat (Paternoster, South Africa) Best climber award: The President (Hong Kong, China) Hospitality art award: Steirereck (Vienna, Austria) Highest new entry: Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy) Chef’s Choice Award: Victor Arguinzoniz (Axpe, Spain) Sustainability Award: Borago (Santiago, Chile) Best pastry chef in the world: Will Goldfarb (Ubud, Bali) Best female chef in the world: Pa Len (Lima, Peru) One to watch: Ikoyi (London, UK) Icon price: Dominique Crenn (San Francisco, United States) Champions of change: Kurt Evans (Philadelphia, PA), Viviana Varese (Milan, Italy), Deepanker Khosla (Bangkok, Thailand)

