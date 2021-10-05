Shah Rukh Khan’s son in the eyes of the media





5 October 2021, 11:52 EAT It was updated 3 minutes ago Quote in pictures, Getty Images Photo caption, Aryan Khan (left) son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan (right) The story of two famous sons has been widely reported in the Indian media. The first is Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested early Sunday morning after being accused of having a party at a pharmacy. The second is Ashish Mishra, the son of India’s interior minister, who is accused of ordering his driver to hit his car with protesting farmers, killing and injuring others. Khan and Mishra have denied the allegations, and the two cases are not mutually exclusive. But the treatment of the two young men by the security services, and the wide media coverage of Khan’s case, have led some to question the agenda of some media outlets, and have accused some of them of trying to “Paint a bad picture of Bollywood”. Drug case. Khan was offloaded from a cruise ship in Mumbai, his family’s hometown – and was on his way to Goa. The National Narcotics Control Board (NCB), which arrested him and several others, said he was arrested for “related problems, the use and sale of illegal items.” The 23-year-old will remain in detention until October 7. Analysts say that, based on Khan’s arrest warrants, the drug charge problem is likely so small that there is little reason to keep him in jail. His lawyer Satish Manshinde vehemently denied these allegations. He told the judge hearing the case asking for Mr Khan’s release on bail that he had been “checked twice when he boarded the boat” and “no smugglers were found” and that there was “no evidence that he was using drugs.” Quote in pictures, YEARS Photo caption, Ashish Mishra has denied the allegations Deadly protests The second incident involved Ashish Mishra, the son of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a friend of Minister Ajay Mishra, after a car in a convoy was reportedly run over by a group of farmers protesting in Lakhimpur district, Uttar Pradesh . A total of eight people were killed. Farmers’ organizations said two protesters died in the overflow, two other injured people later died in hospital, and three BJP staff and the driver were beaten by a group of protesters. Early reports on the matter, citing Ashish Mishra, said he was driving past the protesting farmer’s car for fear of being injured. He later said he was not in the car at the time of the incident, which his father agreed to. After protests from opposition parties and farmers’ unions, police finally opened an investigation Monday morning and charged the father and son. The way they were reported in the media Throughout Sunday, some TV stations broadcast the plight of the Khan family. He was photographed and filmed by police inside and outside the buildings. There are also photos of Mr Khan’s son being widely shared on social media while many have shared WhatsApp. Khan’s arrest was described by one of the journalists as a “blow to a rave night”, while another demanded an end to “the relationship between Bollywood and drugs”. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been arrested in India.

