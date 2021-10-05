‘Shang-Chi’ Dallas actor Liu says Awkwafina gave him advice on the set





Dallas Liu played Ruihua in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

The young actor told Insider that he previously questioned his place in the film industry.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is a starring role for lead man Simu Liu. The latest Marvel movie received A + reviews and smashed the box office, but it's not just Simu Liu who benefited from the success of "Shang-Chi". Insider spoke to up-and-coming actor Dallas Liu, who played Awkwafina's brother Ruihua, in "Shang-Chi."



Dallas Liu spoke to Insider about his career and his role in “Shang-Chi.”

While Liu (unrelated to Simu) played Awkwafina’s brother in the MCU movie, he told Insider that the link was kept offscreen as well. In fact, Awkwafina took the time to have several conversations with Liu about her career and told the 20-year-old actor how impressed she was with his work on the film and his professionalism. “I had a few conversations with Awkwafina out of step and we connected quite well,” Liu told Insider. “She gave me an affirmation, just telling me that I had a place in this industry. She told me she was impressed with how I had already memorized my lines and I just got myself. to prepare.” “She just told me to be patient,” he continued. “I guess that’s what everyone in the industry says, but hearing it from her really made me believe I could do it.” Liu said that being on set with stars like Awkwafina and Simu Liu gave him confidence in his acting career.



Awkwafina is Shang-Chi’s friend Katy.

It came at a crucial time for Liu who, until he worked on “Shang-Chi,” said he had started to question his future in Hollywood. Liu had previously starred in several television shows, including Emmy-nominated “PEN15,” but work had started to slow down for the young actor. “Things were pretty slow before then COVID hit,” he said. “It was really taking a toll on my mind [health] whether or not this career path was really for me. It just slowed down tremendously and I had graduated from high school and went to community college, but I wanted to do more with my life. “ Then, “Shang-Chi” arrived. “That’s when Awkwafina said to me, ‘You can do it. You definitely belong here.’ I had asked about this for a while before working there, so the experience gave me the confidence to keep pushing, ”Liu said.



Dallas Liu in “PEN15”.

Liu added that even though he doesn’t consider “Shang-Chi” to be his great luck yet, he thinks it will happen soon. The young actor was chosen to play Prince Zuko in



The next live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender”, a popular character from the beloved animated series. This “dream role” for Liu could be his big chance. And thanks to Awkwafina and “Shang-Chi,” Liu said he felt a lot more confident that things would work out for him in the industry. “I feel like if I work hard enough, things will start to come my way.”

