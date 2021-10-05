‘Squid Game’ launches new game, trying to figure out why it took off on Netflix





After going through the nine episodes, the answers probably cannot be attributed to a single factor, but rather to a range of several stages. They include the thrill of the audience discovering a concept on their own, without needing sharp critiques to direct them; the “Black Mirror” style dystopia of familiar children’s games turning deadly; and a greater appetite in the United States for internationally produced content, already evident in the Oscar breakthrough of the South Korean film “Parasite” in 2020 and the popularity of other Netflix shows overseas, such as “Lupine”.

As for the series itself, there’s nothing so new about “Squid Game” that would necessarily explain its assault on social media, having become the kind of trending item that the media, frankly, can’t. not afford to ignore.

Instead, what writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has done is mostly serve old wine in a new bottle. Seen this way, “Squid Game” presents a visually striking variation on themes seen many times before, which include the exploitation of class division – and the rich primarily preying on the poor and have-nots – at one point. where the audience might be more receptive to this message.

As is so often the case, the timeline, packaging, and platform (that is, Netflix’s 200 million plus subscribers) came together to create what one frame. described to NBC News as “an organic fandom.” As Vulture noted , the show nonetheless took off with little prior criticism and “almost no commercialization in the United States.”

Despite comparisons to “Parasite,” which also looked at the issue of economic inequality, the “You Might Like” column is no shortage of fare when it comes to seeing beyond the obscurity of “Squid Game.” Of the rich making the poor run the risk of dying for their amusement. The concept has often been linked to the show, from “The Hunger Games” to “The Running Man” to the indie film “Series 7,” which focused on a fictional reality TV show that forced contestants into an elimination game. which involved fighting against death. A more recent example released just before the pandemic, the Universal film “The Hunt”, sparked controversy with its premise that the wealthy liberals are creating an elaborate device to hunt the “deplorable.” During its brief life, the streaming service Quibi also offered “The Most Dangerous Game”, in which a terminally ill man sought to make money by allowing himself to fall prey to the 1% represented by Christoph Waltz. The plot largely mirrored the 1994 film “Surviving the Game,” which featured Ice-T as a homeless man kidnapped and chased by wealthy hunters in search of the ultimate thrill. Despite its horrific violence, the social commentary of “Squid Game” is crisp and clear, establishing how desperate gamers are and how much their lives are valued by the “VIPs” behind their suffering. At the same time, this element involving VIPs could be the weakest link in the series, or at least the most obvious and striking when they arrive in the later episodes. Yet by the time these wrinkles kick in, viewers are undoubtedly already vested in the fates of key players, as well as curious as to when and if the game’s origins and secrets will be disgorged. Another interesting foundation of “Squid Game” is the idea that no matter how vicious and brutal it is, the poor cash-strapped souls who participate in it are meant to have a fair and equal chance. In a way, this egalitarian streak also cuts through the popularity of the series, breaking through cultural barriers and streaming clutter to become an unexpected sensation. Of course, one of the aforementioned factors – the public’s sense of discovery – is also the most difficult to keep in the proverbial bottle. As with any success, speculation has already turned what can be done as a callback, and imitators won’t be far behind. Watching something burst into public consciousness shows just how unpredictable hits can be, especially in this age of dizzying abundance. But when such a program suddenly pops up and a “fandom” exists, the only certainty is that it won’t be long before “Squid Game” begins to sprout new arms.

