Kristen Stewart calls Princess Diana “one of the most unknown people” | Entertainment

Kristen Stewart described Princess Diana as “one of the most unknown people in history”.
The 31-year-old actress played the late Princess of Wales in the upcoming drama ‘Spencer’ and she opened up about the amount of research she’s done to understand her role.
She told Entertainment Weekly: “There are conflicting materials in the horse’s mouth.
“She doesn’t always say the same thing in every interview, you know? There was a fickle nature, obviously, in a lot of facts.
“She is, very sadly and very ironically, one of the most unknowable people in history, when all she wanted was to get up close and personal and lay bare.”
Kristen admitted that not everyone would think that she perfected her performance, but she is convinced that she approached the role in the right way.
She added: “There was something just about absorbing it completely over the last six months leading up to this.
“I knew I had reached some sort of elemental energy. If people have a lot to say about it not being a perfect impression, that’s fine with me.”
While the “Twilight” star was only seven years old and Diana died in a car crash in 1997, she had no doubts about accepting the role.
She explained, “I knew that before I even read the script. I thought, ‘You’re not going to say no to that, because who would you be in that case?
“I absolutely would have felt like a coward. Especially since I am a foreigner. I am not from the UK, I have no particular investment in the royal family.
“So I was kind of this really blank slate, and then I could absorb it in a way that actually seemed very instinctive, you know?”
Meanwhile, Kristen recently suggested that Diana’s spirit gave her an “endorsement” for her performance.
When asked if she had ever had a paranormal encounter, she replied: No. But I had some frightening spiritual feelings while making this movie.
“Even though I was just fantasizing. I felt like there were times when I kind of got approval.
