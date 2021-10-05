Actor Renu Arora: I Saw My Leg Go Under The Bus And Thought I Was Dead And Gone | Shakespeare’s Royal Company

On Wednesday evening in March 2017, everything changed for Renu Arora. The actor, singer and songwriter had invited a friend over to her apartment for dinner and rushed out into the street to do some last-minute shopping. There was a line in front of the store and her phone was running out of charge, so she was standing at the curb keeping an eye on her guest when a bus grabbed her foot and swept her under. its wheels. I always say my lockdown came two years before everyone else, she says. So when the pandemic hit, I had things to artistically say that I hoped would help the world in one way or another.

Were seated in a side room of the Royal Shakespeare Companys rehearsal studios in London, where she is preparing for the big Christmas musical which opens in Stratford-upon-Avon next week. Her foot is encased in an awkward orthopedic boot and her crutches are propped up against the table, but Arora glows with energy as she discusses a role for which, in a way that is very much in tune with the mind of history, her misfortune has qualified her in a unique way.

The Magicians Elephant is a musical adaptation of a successful children’s fable by American author Kate DiCamillo. Arora, who is in her early forties, plays Madame LaVaughn, a 19th-century nobleman in the imaginary town of Baltese, whose feet are crushed when a magic trick in an opera house goes inexplicably wrong, producing an elephant. instead of a bouquet of lilies. One minute, as she never tires of telling her assembled servants, the notion of the elephant was inconceivable and the next, the elephant was an irrefutable fact on her knees. Crippled, Mrs. LaVaughn concludes, by an elephant that came through the roof.

Although the story centers on orphan Peter, who is told by a fortune teller that only an elephant can lead him to his long lost sister, everyone with a Baltese imagination is touched by the magical pachyderm not less cranky LaVaughn, whose salvation rests not on healing but on acceptance and forgiveness.

Consciousness comes out of the body. You might see a tunnel. I saw the drama unfold below me

Aroras’ own transformational story is proof that it’s not such a fancy idea. She remembers her accident in great detail. I could see my leg disappear under the bus and I remember thinking, I was dead and gone. And then, how many of me is going to take my foot? My whole leg? She explains what happens in a near death experience. It may sound strange, but the consciousness comes out of the body. You might see a tunnel. What happened to me was that I saw the drama unfold below, and I had in front of me what I would call a review of extraordinary life.

I am absolutely ready for the Magicians Elephant rehearsals at RSC Stratford, September 2021. Photograph: Manuel Harlan / RSC

She’s hesitant to say too much because she poured it all into The Burgundy Book, a 12-part audio recording series, which she hopes to both release online and shoot in person next year. At first, she admits, the future looked very bleak for a musical theater specialist who had steadfastly pursued her vocation since she had accidentally discovered her at the age of seven at school in the south of the Wales.

The Arora family had arrived in Newport from India after the partition. Her father was an accountant and her mother a teacher, with no obvious theatrical tendency. She was a shy kid, so no one thought to ask her if she’d like to be in the school musical until she raised her hand and refused to take it off without a chance. To this day, she has no idea where it came from, but her portrayal of This Little Light of Mine has earned her the lead role.

One of the effects of the accident was that for 18 months she lost her voice. I thought I would never sing again. It was completely, completely depressing because, as a singer, I felt like my voice was my breath. Her recovery began when a voice coach told her that she had not lost her voice, that she had simply been swallowed up by the trauma of the accident. And I went, Oh my God, you mean he’s still here? Does he just need some pampering and a little love? And she said, yes, of course. Well find him. And maybe it is different.

The art is still there, the instinct to create and to do

The voice that emerged was indeed different. It’s changed a lot in terms of tone and what I feel like singing, says Arora. It’s partly physical, she no longer has the power to stand up and proclaim the standards of musical theater, but it freed her to experiment. I realized that the art is still there, the instinct to create and to do is still there. So the best thing to do would be to reorient my career and define myself as a seated artist, which I did.

The BBC was the first to recognize the new Arora. an audio track she composed to mark the anniversary of her accident, and commissioned a pandemic radio trilogy, which aired in 2020 to a grateful audience, some of whom wrote thanking them for giving them some hope.

The Magicians Elephant marks a new stage in his career, building on his experience without talking about it directly. Personally, I feel like it’s a real gift as an actor to be invited to play something that has such a deep resonance with your own background, she says. Obviously, I couldn’t have played that three and a half years ago. Now I am absolutely ready. I really like Mrs. LaVaughn, because I know her by heart.

The magicians’ elephant is at Shakespeare Theater Royal, Stratford-upon-Avon, from October 18 to January 1.